According to Dr George Diaz, section chief for infectious diseases at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, Washington. He was quoted last Sunday by America's News HQ, that most positive infections coronavirus infections can be cured with home treatment.

He also added that for patients who have a mild disease, hospital treatment would not be that tantamount. So home quarantining and care will do for most patients.

Most importantly, those with low risk do not have much to be concerned about, if they are sick and at home. Follow the quarantine rules and important guidelines.

Although the rise in patients in Washington is starting to be a great concern, the health authorities are on it.

When the first cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19 the disease it causes) was detected from a U.S. national who had a recent trip to China, the patient was released for home quarantine after the examination at the hospital in with Dr. Diaz as the attending physician.

To date, there have been 18 coronavirus fatalities in the Washington state area that is raising alarms. Diaz and other specialists are trying to figure out who is a low-risk patient for home quarantine for recovery. Meanwhile, those at high risk needs more attention. High risk patients is defined as individuals with serious health problems, or those over 60-years old. Those not considered high risk can opt for home treatment.

There is difference when assessing those who are high risk for the COVID-19, which has no anti-viral yet. He commented that efforts are made to triaging groups of individuals who are under close examination, and testing to keep tabs on their whereabouts. It is important to control the virus from getting worse than it already is.

These individuals are now part of the telehealth program, so the oxygen levels in their home and vital signs are monitored closely. It's important to check if the patients are not getting worse, especially those who are over 60-years old, with other ailments that can give complications.

Dr. Ben Carson said that all measures are done to minimize the damage done by the coronavirus.

It is not a mystery why most elderly with poor health is critical. With a weak immune system, COVID-19 damages their body. Another reason is the higher chance of life-threatening flu that might kill them. It has compound medical specialists why the virus does it all.

What is already known is that when patients become positively infected, they will be in hospital ICUs wherein many of them can die from the virus anytime. It has been observed that locally, it will be worse than the seasonal flu. So far it is not yet fully understood until more research is committed to it.

George Diaz reiterated the statement by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that advised the public to wear surgical masks, as a proactive measure to protect for COVID-19.

Still despite the need for hospital treatment, those who are low risk from coronavirus might benefit from home treatment.

