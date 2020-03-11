In the Netherland, the trial is held to determine whether three Russians and a Ukrainian are guilty for shooting down flight MH17 (Malaysia Airlines), over the Ukraine territory in 2014.

When airliner was shot down, it took 298 lives while on a non-hostile flight path on a commercial flight.

For the record, the Boeing 777 was shot down during a limited war in eastern Ukraine, after rebels supported by Russia took control of the area.

Investigators say that evidence exists that the Buk missile system that was used to down MH17 overhead, was from a Russian military base.

One of the judges remarked it to be an 'atrocious disaster', when the trial began, expressing irk.

The trial was conducted in court near Amsterdam's Schiphol airport, where the Kuala Lumpur flight was to depart from.

Head Judge Hendrik Steenhuis said "that a tragic loss of life is all over the world," stressing how much loss the incident has caused.

Ever since the shooting down, Russia never admitted anything regarding the attack on July 17, 2014.

Approximately there were nationals of 10 nations who were on the plane when it got shot down.

A common connection between the three accused Russians and single Ukrainian is that everyone is connected to the armed pro-Moscow separatists.

Both Russia or Ukraine would not extradite the accused, though one of the Russians will have legal specialists present in the trial. The court is ready to entertain testimony through video link during the trial.

The Schiphol high-security justice complex is close to where MH17 took its last takeoff. All the accused will face justice for their actions.

This case is the most complex criminal investigation for the Dutch and culmination of effects to bring the MH17 atrocity to its legal end.

About two-thirds of the dead were Dutch, leading the quest for justice was the Netherlands and the trial of the accused in the Dutch legal system.

Two weeks is needed for the start of the trial, which includes most procedures and if the trial will be done in absentia, wherein none of the accused is present to defend themselves.

All the victims will be able to relate to the court, how the event affected their lives, and what should be the right punishment.

One of the victims' relatives keep the list of nephews 80- body parts recovered from the crash, but his brother's disintegrated body was never recovered.

For many of the relatives of the passengers on the downed plane, who recovered most remains in pieces, the trial is the one way for the truth to be known.

It is rumored that 13 witnesses who will not be identified, will give testimonies and those who have been witnesses should not appear anymore.

Among the suspects are two Russian GRU, linked to cyber-plots and a nerve agent attack in Salisbury England.

The four main suspects are the following, who have been given a summons by the court.

1. Igor Girkin, aka Strelkov, who was a former colonel in Russia's FSB intelligence service.

2. Sergei Dubinsky, aka Khmury, formerly of the Russian GRU.

3. Oleg Pulatov, or Giurza, former GRU special forces.

4. Leonid Kharchenko, also called Krot, a Ukrainian who is civilian and a non-pro soldier.

All of them are the accused of shooting 298 people and crashing MH17. All are responsible because they fired the Buk missile which downed the MH17.

