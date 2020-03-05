As the fallout from increased tensions between Turkey and Syria at Idlib, a Russian warship was sent to the Mediterranean coast. The warship was sighted by civilians as it was on the way.

The large landing ship Novocherkassk was spotted sailing on the Straits of Bosphorus at Turkey, days after two Syria-bound Russian warships with cruise missiles passed by said strait. A frigate has been stationed in the Mediterranean since December last year.

Direct conflict between Turkey and Russia looms over the military engagements in Syria as hostilities are experienced there.

Ankara let loose attacks at Idlib last week and fought against the Syrian who was supported by the Russians who want to recapture the rebels base of operations. Syrian air attacks have caused the deaths of 33 Turkish soldiers on Thursday. Aside from that, a total of 54 Turks were slaughtered in all-out attacks in February.

In response, Turkey shoots down two Syrian Mig-24s with the US-made F-16 Fighting Falcons bombarding a military airfield. Turkish Defense ministry also mentioned a third craft shot down too.

As tensions are getting higher, the two leaders Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan are meeting on Thursday, to seek a resolution for the current shooting war.

Both Russia and it's Syrian ally were part of naval exercises at the Tartus port recently. The Tartus military base has been operated by Russian from 1971 to today, plans to extend its lease till 2092.

Assisting the regime of Bashar al Assad from 2015, in an all-theatre conflict as the current Syrian regime is trying to quell a nine-year civil war it has fought.

Backdrop of Events

The Idlib engagement left 33 Turks dead, with Erdogan demanding backing from NATO nations to assist them. Moscow then replied with a veiled threat of a military advance, which can harm Turkey seriously.

Continued tensions on the ground and the political arena elicited a remark from Russians that they were not the cause of the Turk casualties, adding more tension to this flashpoint in the skirmishes.

Another response to the Turkish leaders is that it did not inform the Russians that Syrians forces were bombarding with force. As a retort, a spokesperson said that the Turks were not supposed to be in the skirmish area.

The Russian denied that an airstrike was carried out, and said it will help in making Syria barrages stop, so Turkey can get the dead soldier and injured in Idlib.

The Black Sea fleet dispatches two frigates

The death of 33 Turks was the cause of retaliating Turkish rebel fighters at Syrian targets since about 16 Syrian soldiers were casualties according to them.

President Erdogan sent in troops and heavy arms into Syrian territory as rebel support for anti-Assad fighters against the Russian backed regime.

Later the Russian Black Sea Fleet dispatched the frigates Admiral Makarov and Admiral Grigorovich, both with the Kalibr cruise missiles into the eastern Mediterranean Sea. Before this, another ship was sent.

Also, NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg appealed to Russia and Syria to stop airstrikes and military action. As Russia sends in another support warship to Syria, it will not help Turkey, Syrian, and Russia to de-escalate tension, or make it worse.

