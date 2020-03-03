A child drowned after a boat carrying migrants capsized off Lesbos one of the Greek islands, the dead child is the first fatality since Turkey opened its European borders, with other nearby nations.

Aboard the boat were 48 people, with the Turkish coastguard that entered Greek waters on early Monday, remarked the Greece coastguard.

Passengers caused the boat to capsize, when approached by the Greek coast guard, said officials that related this is used by 'traffickers' to rescue the people inside.

According to the rescuers, 46 were safe, and two unconscious children were sent to a Lesbos hospital, the coast guard reported that one of the children passed away.

As more refugees' travel to the Greek islands, the child's death is met with lamentation. More refugees surging in to escape dread conditions, only to enter overcrowded camps and with angry locals, that compound the ordeals that are sometimes met with deaths, told by aid workers to CNN.

Turkish leadership declared that it will allow all refugees to cross into Greece, by land or sea unhindered, officials said it cannot accommodate any more refugees because it has reached 'full capacity'.

Migrants were forced to turn north to the Greek border, that led to trouble with border guards who did not allow any crossing. The Greek border is now closed and added more forces to its border defences.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is going to visit the Greek-Turkish border, in the Evros region on Tuesday, with European Union leaders Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen, according to official notification.

A Phone call between Mitsotakis and US President Donald Trump on Monday about the border situation.

Refugee camps are filled to the brim and with dismal conditions

Also read: 33 Turkish Soldiers Killed in Syrian Air Strike in the Idlib Province as Hostilities Escalate

Migrants crossing the Aegean Sea to reach Greece has increased. Sunday and Monday, about 1,200 came by boat to Lesbos, Chios and Samos Islands reported by UNHCR spokeswoman Carlotta Sami. This was many compared to only 100 individuals who arrived in the middle of February. The incident with the drowned child is untoward, but migrants are going to European borders as fast they can.

Official sources reveal that refugee camps on Greek Isles in the Aegean can accommodate up to 5,600 only, more than 40,000 refugees are swelling the small camps now. Another problem is the living conditions that lacked sanitation, with youngsters wanting to die instead. Overall, the camps are on the verge of a humanitarian disaster in the making.

CNN reported that Greek officials have blocked 4,354 attempted illegal entries, at several instances during the day. On one occasion 42 were apprehended, who were Afghan, Pakistani, and Moroccan, based on records.

From Saturday morning to Monday evening, officials prevented 24,203 illegal attempts to enter. A total of 183 were arrested, they were sent to 'detention' and sent to 'correctional centers'. These migrants will have prison terms of four years, plus a fine of (10,000 euros) too.

Ward remarked that locals are affected by bad services, that is caused by many refugees, and they might cause an outbreak if the coronavirus there.

As the Turk and Syrian conflict rages, there would be more than one drowned child, as migrants try to escape the conflict in any European border.

Related article: The US and the Taliban Sign Agreement to End Hostilities After Eighteen Years