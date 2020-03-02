North Korea has fired two 'unknown projectiles', South Korea's military said, the first such launch in nearly a month, as nuclear talks between Pyongyang and Washington remain deadlocked with both parties at a standstill.

A short statement from the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) last Thursday revealed that Pyongyang shot two rockets, from South Hamgyong Province where the rockets crashed into Japan's maritime territory, or the East Sea.

Sources reveal that the twin rocker launch was done at 16:59 local time (07:59 GMT), in Thanksgiving Day during early morning in the United States, on its biggest holidays during the year too.

The rocket launch is the second anniversary of North Korea's initial test of the 'Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), that military analyst thinks can hit the US mainland if desired by Pyongyang.

Japan's defence ministry said the rockets were 'ICBM-like', though it did not hit any part of Japan's exclusive economic zone, which would be have been otherwise.

One of the United Nations Security Council resolutions is the prevention of Pyongyang from firing any ballistic missiles, as a ban is made known to them by the members of this council.

According to reports on Thursday's ballistic missile launch by Pyongyang, it is a two' super-large multiple rocket launcher' systems a month ago. This concern all parties involved, especially with launch violating the ban on North Korea.

President Donald Trump just ignores the provocative rocket launches, instead cited the prevention of nuclear and ICBM missile launches, that were victories for his administration on the matter.

So far, everything is at a deadlock and status quo, for both Washington and Pyongyang as no progress is evident.

US and North Korean talks are at a stalemate. One topic in the talks got highlighted between Trump and Kim Jong Un, that is 'complete denuclearization' in Korea, but it was not given much substance in the first Singapore summit, on June 2019. Since then no development is registered and both parties have been silent.

On the second summit in Hanoi on February, the negotiations with both Washington and North Korea with no results still has no progress, no deal was met in the summit.

One of the disagreements is that North Korea is under several sanctions because of its nuclear weapons program, Pyongyang is intent on the lifting of that ban in the Hanoi Summit. Moreover, the joint US and South Korea military exercise draws the ire of Pyongyang

Trump and Kim settled on reviving working-level negotiations at a brief meeting in the Demilitarized zone, in between north and south Korea in June, later had a failed summit in Sweden on October, with North Korea leaving the table.

Earlier in the month, Seoul and Washington decided to stop the joint military exercises to be held to appease Pyongyang that was not taken seriously by the north.

Holding joint drills with South Korea has been long seen by Pyongyang as provocative gestures towards them. These exercised were criticized as practice for invasive actions later on. Carrying out missile launches during summer is a protest which demonstrates their capabilities.

By firing 'unidentified projectiles', North Korea is demonstrating its capacity to lob ICBMs into surrounding territories. That does not help the talks with the US either.

