Most wives are worried if their husbands texts a female friend. This is a normal reaction for anyone in a relationship because constant communication with a person,especially the opposite sex can build relationships. Chances are that the danger signs are flashing, and an aggrieved wife or girlfriend, or a live-in partner will chime in many ways. But the result can be a loss of trust.

Women, especially wives, girlfriends, and those who have children with the offending partner, might be deeply hurt. Once trust is broken by a husband, that will not be a quick fix. Here are suggestions to help you decide what action is best in dealing with husbands who might be playing with fire.

1. Men always call their female friends.

Should he spend more time texting his female friend a lot, this might not be more than casual. Texting or calling friends and other females casually are usual for most men, especially if the partner is understanding and not too clingy.

But the more time spent on the mobile can be something bothersome, though it seems harmless. However, if he spends more time on the mobile to contact a female friend, but fails to communicate with his partner, that is a different story. This may manifest that they are starting to build a relationship beyond friendship.

The big give away to contact his lone female friend to clarify matters. But take note that honesty and transparency are always important to keep trust.

2. She is his co-worker at the office.

There is no problem as long as their relationship is kept at a professional level and will be nothing more but business. But it would be different if he has a hotline to his female friend at work. Husbands should be honest when it comes to this because this would be painful for his partner.

Also read: Hollywood Sex-Therapist Amie Harwick Found Dead, Ex-Boyfriend Under Investigation

Once suspicions arise because he cannot tell the real score between him and his female friend, it will create a crack in the main relationship. Hiding texts from a female friend and co-worker is not honest in the first place.

3. His female friend is constantly trying to text him.

Most of the texts from his female text buddy are always answered by him. It can be just simple and without meaning especially casual female friends. Sometimes, the stalker will text and he will not be aware of it at all. Men are not like women who intuit a lot, and he is just being a nice guy.

If the texts are making him think that it will be used against him, it might be kept a secret. Usually, good guys will open up and tell their partners the real score because it is nothing to concern with. The only problem if he does answer and takes a woman's feeling lightly.

4. Having an emotional or sexual affair.

When husbands cheat, it usually ends after the night of the affair, with no more contact or communication. But sometimes, he will connect again and the female friend reciprocates. If this happens, an emotional affair is on the way. This will shatter more than casual hookups, and the partner will be emotionally devastated more than anything.

5. It is important to communicate with him.

Problems are normal for relationships when husbands texts their female friend. Before jumping to conclusions, it is important communicate with each other and sort things out to make a relationship stronger. Keeping mum and suspecting will only worsen it.

Related article: Relationships: Crucial Rules Husbands Need To Know When They Have Female Friends