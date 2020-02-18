Hollywood sex-therapist and ex-fiancé of comedian Drew Carey, Dr. Amie Harwick died after being found below a third floor balcony of her Hollywood Hills home, Saturday morning.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, 38-year old Harwick sustained injuries consistent with a fall.

LAPD has an ex-boyfriend of Harwick as a suspect for her death. The police stated that they responded to after receiving reports about a woman screaming in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood. Upon arriving at the scene, the late therapists roommate told them that Harwick was being assaulted inside her home.

The officers then proceeded to search the place and then found a gravely injured and unresponsive Harwick on the ground. She was then immediately transported to a hospital by the Los Angeles Fire Department where she died.

Per CNN, the LAPD reported that their investigation showed evidence of forced entry and struggle inside the home of the therapist.

Later in the afternoon, Harwick's ex-boyfriend, Gareth Pursehouse, was arrested by the FBI-LAPD and according to jail records was being held on a $2 million bail. It is still unclear if Pursehouse has an attorney.

In the past, Harwick has filed a restraining order against Pursehouse after expressing fear about her former boyfriend. However, the restraining order had expired and LAPD confirmed that Harwick has seen the man two weeks before she died.

Meanwhile, Harwick's ex-fiance Drew Carey expressed his grief after hearing the news of her death. In a statement to USA Today, Carey said that he and Harwick had a love that people are lucky to experience once in a lifetime, that she was a tireless, unapologetic champion of women, and a positive force in the world.

Furthermore, he thanked every one in advance for giving himself and the loved ones of the therapist privacy while going though the tragedy.

In connection to this, Carey's show "The Price is Right" will take a break from production this week which was also confirmed by Freematle's Vice President of Communications Kristina Kirk.

Harwick and Carey became engaged in 2018 but broke it off in less than a year. Harwick worked as a well-known family therapist in Hollywood who specializes in sex counseling, she also has regular TV and podcast appearances where she discusses her work. She has a Youtube Channel where her subscribers are able to watch more of her discussions. Harwick's clients and friends are still mourning her death.

On Sunday, model Emily Sears took it to Twitter to express her grief saying that Harwick's work changed her life. Further saying how heartbreaking it was since Harwick had dedicated her life to helping others live freely and live healthy from trauma.

In addition, E! producer Kelsey Darragh also tweeted how she was able to share with Harwick her past history with abuse. She added that the late Dr. Amie's life was dedicated to helping women who go through the same.

She was also a Playboy model and an advocate for sex workers. Her most notable work was supporting a non-profit organization which subsidized mental health care performers in the industry.

