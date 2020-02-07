Staying at home for the weekend and nowhere to go? If that is the case, why not get any of these 5 fun board games to play with the family. All these games are pure fun and just like the old days before computer games were not the rage. These games are creative and allow multi-player options for coop fun.





Have a different kind of fun with these exciting games, and turn off the gadgets then start rolling the dice. Guaranteed old school fun with any of these 5 fun board games, and boredom killers. The fun begins now and play with the family or friends.

1. Betrayal At House On The Hill

Choose this board game that is not anything but "bored". Play this horror-themed game that is acclaimed as strategy and horror for the avid board game fan. Gather family and friends to play this game on a special night, or just when anyone wants too. Even comes with an upgrade kit to give variety, for players.

Play each tile and explore the haunted mansion and get out in one piece or never leave. More than 50 themes to play out for all-out fun. No solo play here, it is coop game to survive the horror, but one is a traitor.

2. Exploding Kittens Card Game

Everyone will love this strategy game that is somewhat like Russian roulette, except its kittens exploding that makes it more fun. Many signed up to get this unique game from Kickstarter, with unique gameplay. All everything to prevent kitty from blowing up, for the most fun.

This is a card game for all ages and everyone who loves anything that goes boom. Avoid drawing an exploding kitten from the deck and survive the game. Game of the year, so it a good buy for those into board games. Played Uno? This just works the same, but with a twist. And, everyone gets to join the fun and explode too.

3. Wit's End Board Game

Not just another trivia games, but something with a twist to drive anyone to "Wit's End". All the challenges that will see how much trivia and maddening problem solving when it is a "Bored game". Open the box and get ready for mind-bending action.

Open the box and everything needed to get started is inside. If into riddles, there is odd-1-out and guess what is the answer. Choose sequence and have all the fun trying to see what is the right pattern. Or 1200 questions that will test what anyone knows, choose the game and be the ultimate Brainiac.

4. Mighty Fun! Telepathy Head-to-Head Logic, Strategy Game

Want someone on one action? Get this game that is a mix of mastermind and soduku that mixes logic and deduction, to play one of the most complex board games for anyone to dare. Who will find out the secret square? Get the game and have hours of enjoyment for all-out versus play.

This game will sharpen your mind and other brainy skills, each playtime. Play battleship and soduku for a unique board game experience, for those who love challenges. Play one on one or teams and see who wins. Come with everything in the box, just play and enjoy.

5. Exit: The House of Riddles

Solve the mystery of the House of Riddles, and try to escape by solving the clues to get out. If one adventure is not enough, get expansion sets to make escaping harder. Can you get out, then get a copy today and escape.

Up to four players will attempt to solve problems and get out of the house. It is old-school for more fun, better than any app game too. Players from 10-up can play which takes 1-2 hours of fun. One-time scenarios, but add on packs are available to expand it. Is escape possible? Get a copy and try if you can.