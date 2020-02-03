The Super Bowl is known for its fair share of drama, plot twists and controversy, and Sunday night's Super Bowl 54 had plenty of those. Halfway through the fourth quarter, it looked like the San Francisco 49ers had the game in their pocket leading 20-10. But the Kansas City Chiefs were able to turn the game around by the 2-minute warning and ended up winning 31-20.

Patrick Mahomes, quarterback of the Chiefs struggled to find lapses in the 49ers defense almost throughout the game, with two intercepted throws that led his team down to 10. However, in the second half, it became better for the Chiefs with the Niners missing opportunities and giving a big penalty late in the first half. Mahomes did turn the entire game around in their favor with clutch plays and passes converted to touchdowns. Thus making him the Super Bowl 54's MVP and giving Andy Reid his first victory in the Super Bowl after 222 career wins.

Moreover, giving the viewers more is the half time showdown by Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, who blew the audience off with their most famous hits. The half time show did indeed live up to the expectations.

Top 10 Super Bowl Commercials 2020

However, it's not just the game itself that people are watching the Superbowl for. Aside from the intense plays, the championship, and the Half Time Show, the Super Bowl is also home for a number of great commercials.

A commercial spot during the Super Bowl 54 cost $5.6 million for every 30 seconds. Thus companies tried to make the most out of their money and give it their best 30 seconders. Some, however, outshined the others and made it to this year's Super Bowl 2020 commercials' Top10.

On Number 10, is a Hulu commercial featuring Tom Brady telling us that there's more to Hulu than just live sports, and they also have your favorite shows and TV channels, movies and Hulu Originals.

Grabbing the 9th Spot is Mountain Dew Zero Sugar, having everything great about Mountain Dew including Bryan Cranston and Tracee Ellis Ross but with Zero sugar,

Hyundai seals the 8th spot with its "Smaht Pahk" a smart parking device TV spot with Captain America, Chris Evans himself alongside David "Big Papi" Ortiz, Rachel Dratch, and John Krasinski.

Facebook has the 7th spot featuring Facebook Groups where you can share you connect with people on the same interests. As what they say, there are facebook groups for everyone.

On 6th place is Rocket Mortgage featuring Jason Momoa getting comfortable in living and financing his own place.

On Top 5 is NFL's Next 100 spot where 100 years in the making a kick return, a tribute to the next 100 games and it's future stars.

Doritos gets 4th spot with a Sam Elliot and Lil Nas X showdown. #CoolRanchDance

This year's top 3 spot goes to Google, with a story of a man reminiscing about his life's beloved "Loretta" with the help of Google from photos to anniversaries to their favorite movie.

This year's Runner-up is Marvel Studios and Disney +, revealing the expanding universe with upcoming shows, Loki, Falcon and the Winter soldier, and Wanda Vision.

And the top Super Bowl 2020 commercial goes to Jeep featuring Bill Murray in his first-ever National TV commercial where he lives the same day in the loop but always as a new adventure with the 2020 Jeep Gladiator. The commercial stood for every Jeep vehicle having adventure embedded and Jeep being more than just a brand but a badge of truth.

Super Bowl 54 was an unexpected turn of events like the usual, but it did live up to the fans' expectations.