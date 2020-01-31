Did you know that there are almost 2 billion photos posted on social media every single day? From selfies to product photography, people and businesses are posting photos online at an alarming rate.

Not all of these photos are awesome photos. In fact, if you scroll through your Facebook feed right now, you'll probably find more than a few photos that people should have kept on their phones instead of sharing them with the world.

You can make sure that you're not posting these types of photos on your social media feeds from now on. Here are tips that will help you shoot memorable and awesome photos for Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other social media platforms.

Use One of the Latest Smartphones to Take Photos

Are you using a smartphone that's three or four years old to take photos for social media? This is your first mistake.

While it might not feel like your phone is that old, the truth is that it doesn't have any of the technology found in new phones. You can take much better photos with a new phone than you can with one that's outdated.

If awesome photos are what you want, you're going to need to invest in one of the latest phones to take them.

Utilize Photo Editing Software and Apps to Perfect Photos

There are very few photographers who post photos online without editing them at least a little. Even the best photographers in the world do light editing on photos prior to unveiling them.

If you want to make sure you're able to produce awesome photos for social media, get your hands on a photo editor that's designed to help you improve the shots you take. You can play around with photos to make them look their best.

Make Sure Photos Tell Some Kind of a Story

What story are you trying to tell with a photo? You should ask yourself that question before you post a photo on social media and make sure you're telling the right story through it.

Whether you're posting a photo of a rising sun or a sneaker that your company sells, there should be a story that people can unwrap while looking at the photo. If you don't see a story when you look at a photo, it's not as awesome as it could be.

Avoid Posting Too Many Photos at One Time

If you want your photos to be every bit as awesome as they can be, be picky about what you post on social media and what you don't. Only put up photos that you're 100% happy with.

Far too many people post photos every hour and water down the quality of their photos as a whole. You're much better off posting every few days instead to give your photos space to breathe and take on a life of their own.

It's Not Hard to Take Awesome Photos for Social Media

As you can see, you don't have to be a highly trained photographer to take awesome photos for social media. You just need the right tools and an eye for good photography to get the job done.

Keep these tips in mind the next time you're taking a photo for social media. You'll get way more "likes" on your photos from now on when you do.

