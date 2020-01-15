Trying to decide which type of flooring to invest in? Thanks to developments within technology, you'll find a wide range of floors to choose from. However, one which has remained popular for decades is laminate flooring.

Here, we'll look at the top 5 benefits of laminate flooring to help you decide whether or not it's the right choice for your home.

1. Highly durable designs

Laminate floors today are constructed with durability in mind. They typically feature a multi-layer design, with a tough surface layer to protect against wear and tear. Many feature an aluminium oxide coating which protects against scratches, stains and scuffs.

To highlight their durability, many laminate floors come with a minimum warranty of 10 years. Some even offer lifetime guarantees for domestic use. Another benefit of their durability is that they don't need waxing or finishing like hardwood flooring. When you install solid wood or engineered flooring, they often need to be oiled or treated before you fit them. However, you don't need to do anything to laminate flooring due to its highly durable design.

2. Affordability

Another major benefit of laminate flooring is that it is one of the most affordable types on the market. Thanks to advancements within production, laminate floors can now be mass produced at a very low cost.

You'll also find many laminate floors boast a realistic solid wood effect. So, you'll get the look of real wood without the high price tag. Given laminate floors also come with an impressive guarantee, this also makes them a great long-term investment.

3. Fast and easy installation

The majority of laminate floors contain a click system. This makes installing them a breeze. You'll simply need to click the planks together for fast and easy installation. If you need to cut the planks to size, you can also easily do this often just using a utility knife.

The great thing about these click systems is that anyone can use them. You won't need any specialist floor-fitting experience to install laminate floors yourself. This in turn saves you further money as you won't need to pay for professional installation.

4. Water and scratch resistance

Modern laminate floors come with a plethora of great features. This includes water and scratch resistance. Not all laminate floors are water resistant, but you can easily find ones that are if you're thinking of installing them in the bathroom or kitchen. The Aqua-Step collection is one of the best in terms of water resistance as it boasts a 100% waterproof design.

Scratch resistance is also a great feature of these floors. All modern laminate products are constructed with scratch resistance in mind. However, some will be more scratch resistant than others, so it is worth researching the most durable options available.

As many laminates do have water and scratch resistance built in, they are also easier to maintain. You'll be able to give them a daily sweep or vacuum, followed by a weekly mop to keep them looking brand new.

5. Impressive designs

As the manufacturing process has been improved, brands can now create impressive designs at a low cost. They tend to feature a photographic top layer, which looks remarkably like solid wood. Even the basic ranges such as the Quick-Step Classic range, feature impressive real wood designs. You'll literally find hundreds of different designs to choose from.

These are just some of the benefits you can expect when you invest in laminate flooring. However, before deciding whether or not this is the right floor for your home, it's important to consider the potential downsides too.

What are the disadvantages of laminate?

Although there are many significant benefits of investing in laminate flooring, there are a few potential disadvantages to be aware of. These include:

● If they become damaged, they will be difficult to repair

● They can be slippery

● It doesn't have a high re-sale value

Laminate floors are generally a lot more durable than solid wood. However, if they do become damaged you won't be able to repair them as easily as you would with a solid wood floor. This is because they cannot be sanded down. Instead, if the floor becomes deeply scratched, you'll need to replace it entirely.

They can also be slippery. So, you'll want to look out for a floor which features slip resistance to prevent slips and falls. Then there is the fact that they don't have a high re-sale value. So, if you're planning on upgrading your floors to increase the home's asking price, you'd be better off opting for solid wood or engineered wood flooring.

Taking into account both the advantages and disadvantages of laminate flooring is important. You need to ensure you're investing in the best type of flooring for the home and you can't do that without considering the pros and the cons. The above are the main pros and cons to be aware of before making your decision.