Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Leak Shows Standard vs. Wider ‘Ultra’ Difference—What Changed?

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold8 has recently been leaked by a reputable source, showing off a side-by-side comparison featuring the standard version and the reported "Ultra" variant of the upcoming foldable smartphone.

The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra recently leaked from sources who claimed that Samsung is exploring the development of a foldable smartphone that is a wider instead of taller, which brings a new form factor for users.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Leak: Standard vs. Wide

This is your first time seeing the difference between the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra narrow-screen version and the Z Fold8 wide-screen version up close.

One is tall and slim, the other short and stout. Which one do you choose? ​​​（dummy） pic.twitter.com/fVoc9fSMLl — Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) May 31, 2026

Insider and leaker Ice Universe shared a new hands-on leak of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold8 foldable smartphone, featuring its two variants, the standard one and the wider Ultra version.

These are still dummy units, but it was revealed that this could potentially be what the new smartphones would look like once they release.

This latest leak is also the first time that the two versions of the Galaxy Z Fold8 were put together side-by-side, showing off the devices and their distinctive changes and design.

With this, users get a better representation of both devices, according to 9to5Google, and help them envision how these devices will be different from the other in an actual estimated comparison instead of just renders.

Side-by-Side Comparison Shows Difference

Based on the image shared by Ice Universe, there are clear differences in how the Galaxy Z Fold8 and Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra would look in the future once they arrive.

First, the standard Galaxy Z Fold8 smartphone shows off a taller-than-wide design that is similar to the recent versions in the lineup, with it not having as much difference compared to the latest-gen Galaxy Z Fold7.

It is known that the Galaxy Z Fold7 is the lightest version of the foldable smartphone there is, and the same design focus and build is expected to appear in this year's expected release.

On the other hand, the new Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra variant shows a shorter version of the standard version, but it is distinctly wider compared to the leaked Galaxy Z Fold8, making it an entirely new device.

Oddly enough, the leak shows that it would get one less lens from Samsung, with its rear camera only featuring two lenses instead of the traditional three rear cameras.

There are still no explanations for the decrease in camera lens coming with the supposed Ultra variant. If you are a fan of playing games, streaming videos on platforms like Netflix, Disney+, and YouTube, then this may be the smartphone for you.

Originally published on Tech Times