Twitch is making significant changes to its platform, and this includes the new Dual Format streaming that is set to revolutionize user experience as it offers both the horizontal and vertical formats.

The platform allowed streamers to encode multiple versions of their streams to offer different kinds of formats, but this new feature will improve upon the old ways.

Twitch Dual Format Brings Simultaneous Streaming

Twitch announced during its TwitchCon Rotterdam 2026 that it is adding a new feature to its platform, which now offers "Dual Format" that ushers in simultaneous streaming to the audience.

For creators, this means that their content will now be optimized for different kinds of platforms and formats, depending on which one the viewer prefers.

The audience watching on the desktop will get the classic horizontal format of the Twitch streaming platform, but those on mobile will also get an optimized streaming experience.

According to Twitch, the mobile platform will get both a full-screen vertical view and they will also be given the chance to watch their favorite streamers on the horizontal format on smartphones, tablets, and the like.

That said, the classic split view, which is the current streaming format on the Twitch mobile app, is not going anywhere, as the new full-screen horizontal view is meant to give users an option.

Horizontal, Vertical Format for Twitch Streams

Twitch said that it already launched the Dual Format in the beta testing mode and has already garnered positive feedback from the audience and creators who were part of the program.

Whether it be PC, smartphone, tablet, smart televisions, or more, streamers no longer need to worry about missing out on a certain platform's demographic as they can bring their content to different platforms easily.

The Dual Format is said to be leveraging the Enhanced Broadcasting technology that Twitch introduced before, and this is known for using the client for encoding multiple stream variants to viewers.

According to Twitch, they will roll out the feature to more users starting next month, and with this, they are also adding server-side transcoding support for Partners and Affiliates to help offset the strain this new program will bring.

Moreover, Twitch also said that they will launch this alongside 2K (2560x1440p) streaming next month.

Originally published on Tech Times