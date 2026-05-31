MSI made a big splash at Computex 2026 by introducing the world's first-ever triple-mode OLED gaming monitor that can dynamically adjust resolution and FPS.

All gaming monitors can be set to whatever refresh rate and resolution a user desires, but most offer limited options for users. That is now about to change.

MSI Unveils First Triple Mode OLED Gaming Monitor

MSI has unveiled its latest MPG OLED 322URDX36, which offers an innovative technology the company calls "Triple Mode" that will allow gamers to switch freely among three modes.

The switch will depend on what game players are playing as each monitor has different strengths and weaknesses for specific titles, depending on the gamer's priority.

According to Digital Trends, gamers typically buy specific gaming monitors to play select titles as certain game genres are great to run given particular specifications of monitors. This often leads to players having different monitors.

This new monitor from MSI wants to change how gamers have to own multiple monitors to satisfy their gaming needs by offering a triple mode configuration, while also boasting of being the world's first 31.5-inch 4K gaming monitor featuring a 360Hz refresh rate.

Dynamically Change Resolution, FPS on Monitor

According to MSI, the three different modes that this new gaming monitor offers include:

4K (3840x2160p) @ 360Hz refresh rate

2K (2560x1440p) @ 520Hz refresh rate

FHD (1920x1080p) @ 680Hz refresh rate

The three configurations each have their strengths and weaknesses depending on the game genre. The sweet spot here, however, is the 2K resolution as it features better graphics at a higher refresh rate compared to the FHD.

The FHD configuration is best for FPS games that require high refresh rates for a smoother gameplay experience that does not sacrifice qualit, as it still features a full 1080p resolution. This will work best for games like "Marvel Rivals," "Call of Duty: Warzone," "PUBG: Battlegrounds," and the like.

That said, users may take advantage of the world's first 4K resolution that is paired with 360Hz of refresh rate for cinematic single player games like the last The Game Awards Game of the Year winner, "Clair Obscur: Expedition 33," and other similar games.

MSI's Technology in the MPG OLED Monitor

MSI revealed that it used the 5th-generation QD-OLED panel, which Samsung Display developed alongside the Penta Tandem technology for the MPG OLED 322URDX36.

The company also said that it features the RGB Stripe sub-pixel layout that helps minimize color fringing and ensure text quality, as well as Dark Armor Film, which helps improve black levels by as much as 40 percent and improve scratch resistance.

The new OLED gaming monitor features a peak HDR brightness of 1500 nits, VESA Display HDR True Black 600, and ClearMR 18000 certifications.

Originally published on Tech Times