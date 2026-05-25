F1 Legend Alain Prost Sustained Head Injury in Alleged Home Robbery in Switzerland

F1 legend Alain Prost sustained a minor head injury after a masked gang allegedly robbed his home in Switzerland, authorities and local media reports say.

Swiss police in the canton of Vaud have opened an investigation into what they describe as a suspected robbery at a private residence in Nyon, near Lake Geneva, without officially naming Prost as the victim.

Prosecutors said several masked or hooded intruders entered the house on Tuesday morning while family members were inside, threatened the occupants, and injured one person in the head before fleeing with stolen property, according to ESPN.

Authorities said the circumstances of the assault and the exact sequence of events are still being established. The Vaud cantonal police said multiple assailants wearing balaclavas or hoods gained entry to the property and then coerced a family member to access a safe.

After obtaining its contents, the suspects escaped and remain at large despite searches in the surrounding area and coordination with French authorities and border controls. Investigators have appealed for witnesses and any video footage from the neighborhood that might help identify the perpetrators, Yahoo Sports reported.

Local media reports say Prost has since left the Nyon residence following the incident. Outlets in Switzerland and France have reported that the former champion was treated for a head injury described as minor, and no life-threatening condition has been mentioned.

No other serious physical injuries among family members have been reported so far, though officials have not released details, citing privacy and the ongoing investigation.

Prost, who won four Formula 1 world titles between 1985 and 1993, is widely regarded as one of the sport's greatest drivers. He secured championships with McLaren and Williams and later worked in senior advisory roles for teams including Renault.

Police and prosecutors have not indicated any suspected motive or whether the robbery was targeted, saying further information will be provided as the case develops, as per Al Jazeera.

Originally published on Lawyer Herald