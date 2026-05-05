World

Alberta Separatists Submit Hundreds Of Thousands Of Signatures Seeking a Referendum To Secede From Canada

The group passed the threshold needed for the province to consider calling for such a vote.

By
Alberta, Canada
Alberta separatists said they formally submitted hundreds of thousands of signatures aimed at triggering a referendum to secede from Canada.

Alberta separatists said they formally submitted hundreds of thousands of signatures aimed at triggering a referendum to secede from Canada.

Concretely, the group said it submitted about 302,000 signatures, above the 178,000 needed for the province to consider calling for such a vote.

The Associated Press detailed that the question about separation could be included on a provincewide ballot as early as October. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said in the past she would move forward with the initiative if it gathered enough votes even though she does not approve of it.

However, even if the vote is passed, Alberta would not be independent automatically: there would have to be a negotiation with the federal government. And an Edmonton judge is set to rule on a challenge claiming that a separation would violate treaty rights.

The Alberta independence movement, long marginal in Canadian politics, has gained renewed visibility in recent years amid debates over energy policy and federal-provincial relations.

Daniel Béland, a political science professor at McGill University in Montreal, told the outlet that he believes the referendum has a slim chance of passing. "Right now, support for independence in Alberta is rather low. Less than 30% and much lower if we only focus on hard core supporters. And the odds of a victory of the pro-independence camp appear to be low at this stage," he said.

"Mark Carney is indeed popular, even in Alberta. The push for independence by some Albertans predates his prime ministership and it's related to economic, fiscal, and political grievances about the seemingly unfair treatment of Alberta by the federal government," he added. "These concerns increased during the Justin Trudeau years but they have peaked and even declined since he left office."

Canadian concerns about external influence have been amplified by rhetoric surrounding the separatist movement. "We're seeing evidence of foreign interference," said Gil McGowan, president of the Alberta Federation of Labour earlier this year, pointing to online campaigns and political messaging linked to U.S. actors. "It doesn't feel organic, we are being targeted by the Maga crowd."

Originally published on IBTimes

Tags
Canada, Alberta

© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.

Most Read
Savannah Guthrie & Nancy Guthrie

Nancy Guthrie Update: 3 Months Missing as FBI DNA Probe and Ransom Notes Fuel Hunt

China To Release Oil Reserves as Countries Join US in Trying To Cool High Prices, Tame Inflation
China Orders Its Companies to Defy U.S. Sanctions on Five Oil Refiners, Escalating Economic Battle Over Iran
Nancy Guthrie
Porch Guy Captured on Nancy Guthrie's Doorbell Camera 'May Have Been Eliminated' by 'The Boss', Criminal Profiler Claims
José Luis Rodríguez winner Kentucky Derby 2026 puerto rico
Meet Puerto Rican Jockey José L. Ortiz: He Won The 2026 Kentucky Derby, But His Paycheck May Surprise You
The smooth design of the PlayStation controllers set them apart from rivals
Sony Settles $7.85M PlayStation Antitrust Lawsuit: Gamers to Receive Digital Credits for Alleged Overcharges
Editor's Pick
miami
Science

Florida's Worst Drought in 15 Years Hits 2026: Intense Causes Exposed and Duration Forecast Revealed

Ryan Clark Says Mike Tomlin Needs Fresh Start: Scenery Change
Sports

Mike Tomlin Joins NBC as NFL Analyst After Leaving Steelers Following 19-Year Coaching Run

Lufthansa
Travel

Lufthansa Group Cuts 20,000 Short-Haul Flights Due to Jet Fuel Crisis

Google Gemini AI is Here
AI

Google Gemini's 'Continued Conversations' Brings Seamless Voice AI Without Wake Words