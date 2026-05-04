U.S. International Relations

U.S. Says It Sunk Six Iranian Boats Targeting Civilian Vessels As Tensions Escalate

The development comes after the UAE said it intercepted Iranian missiles launched at its territory.

By
CENTCOM Commander Brad Cooper
CENTCOM Commander Brad Cooper

The U.S. said on Monday it sunk six Iranian small boats that were targeting civilian vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

The commander of the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) Brad Cooper, said the boats in question were targeting civilian vessels in the area, with Tehran launching cruise missiles and drones as well.

Cooper said in a press conference that "each and every one" of the threats were neutralized, adding that U.S. forces have now been able to clear a path in the Strait of Hormuz for commercial vessels to cross the key waterway.

He went on to say that the U.S. military has set up a "defensive umbrella" to allow for ships to cross.

Cooper also declined to say if the recent actions meant the ceasefire had collapsed, but claimed Tehran "initiated aggressive behavior."

"What we saw this morning was Iran initiating aggressive behaviors. We are simply going to respond to that," Cooper said.

The U.S. had already said it was ready to "guide" commercial ships and break Iran's blockade. The Maritime Information Center, led by the U.S., had advised ships to cross through Omani waters, saying it had set up an "enhanced security area."

The development comes after the UAE said it intercepted Iranian missiles launched at its territory, the first such event since the April 8 ceasefire.

Local media reported that authorities issued an alert warning people in Dubai and Abu Dhabi of the incoming attack and urged them to "seek a place in the closest secure building."

The UAE's Defense Ministry said in a social media publication that three "loitering munitions" were "intercepted over the country's territorial waters," with a fourth falling into the sea before reaching its territory.

Iran did not immediately confirm the attack, but local outlet Tasnim News released on Monday images of weapons purportedly being launched towards U.S. ships near the Strait of Hormuz.

The UAE condemned the attacks later on Monday, calling them a "renewed treacherous Iranian aggression" that targeted civilian sites and left three people injured as a result.

"These attacks represent a dangerous escalation and an unacceptable violation," the country's foreign minister said in a social media publication, noting that the country reserves the right to respond in a manner it deems appropriate.

Originally published on IBTimes

Tags
Iran, United States

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