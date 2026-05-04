Mexican Governor To Step Down After Being Charged In The U.S. Over Alleged Cartel Ties

Ruben Rocha Moya, the governor of the Mexican state of Sinaloa, is set to step down from his post after being charged in the U.S. over alleged cartel ties.

The official, among the 10 named by U.S. in the indictment, said in a short video that his "conscience is clear."

"To my people and to my family, I can look you in the eye because I have never betrayed you, and I never will," he added.

However, Rocha Moya went on to say that he will take a temporary leave of absence from his post. Sinaloa's congress has voted to replace him with Yeraldine Bonilla Valverde, an ally of Rocha's.

The charges in question, announced last week, accuse officials of conspiring with cartels to traffic drugs into the country.

"As alleged, each of the defendants has participated in a corrupt and violent drug trafficking conspiracy with the Cartel to import massive amounts of fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine from Mexico into the United States," U.S. federal prosecutors alleged.

According to the indictment, the government officials specifically worked with a faction of the Sinaloa cartel known as "Los Chapitos." That faction of the cartel is operated by the sons of Joaquin Archivaldo Guzman Loera, also known as "El Chapo," who is currently serving a life sentence in the U.S.

"As the indictment lays bare, the Sinaloa Cartel, and other drug trafficking organizations like it, would not operate as freely or successfully without corrupt politicians and law enforcement officials on their payroll," said U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton.

Looking at Rocha Moya in particular, the indictment said that the cartel helped get him elected, including by intimidating and kidnapping potential rivals. In exchange, Rocha Moya allegedly agreed to protect the Chapitos as they carried out drug smuggling operations.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum promised to investigate the claims while also pledging to protect Mexican sovereignty.

She said Mexican authorities would investigate the allegations and see if there is a legal basis to issue arrest warrants. "We are not going to cover for anyone who has committed a crime," she said.

However, Sheinbaum also said she would defend Mexico in the event the charges were politically motivated and not supported by evidence.

"If it is evident that the Justice Department's charges are politically motivated, let there be absolutely no doubt: under no circumstances will we allow a foreign government to interfere in decisions that are the exclusive prerogative of the Mexican people," Sheinbaum said.

Originally published on IBTimes