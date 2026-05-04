Kremlin Reportedly Beefing Up Security Amid Fear Of Coup Against Putin

The Kremlin has beefed up security around Russian President Vladimir Putin amid fears of a coup, as well as the assassination of top military figures, according to a new report.

Citing a report from a European intelligence agency, CNN detailed that measures include installing surveillance systems in the homes of staffers and preventing people working with the president from using public transport. Some working more closely with Putin can only use phones without internet access.

The report went on to detail that some of the measures were implemented after the killing of a top general in December. Putin is visiting fewer places, and is no longer going to some of his residences. He has not visited military facilities so far in 2026, in contrast with regular trips last year, and the Kremlin is releasing pre-recorded images of him.

"Kremlin and Vladimir Putin himself have been concerned about potential leaks of sensitive information, as well as the risk of a plot or coup attempt targeting the Russian president. He is particularly wary of the use of drones for a possible assassination attempt by members of the Russian political elite," reads a passage of the report.

It specifically mentions former defense minister and current secretary of the Security Council Sergei Shoigu, who is "is associated with the risk of a coup, as he retains significant influence within the military high command."

The document adds that the arrest of his former deputy Ruslan Tsalikov in early March was considered "a breach of the tacit protection agreements among elites, weakening Shoigu and increasing the likelihood that he himself could become the target of a judicial investigation." Tsalikov was accused of embezzlement, money laundering and bribery.

CNN noted that the report comes as the cost of the war, which is now over four years old, is increasingly palpable in Russia's daily life. The country is estimated to be enduring about 30,000 deaths and injuries a month without sizable territorial gains.

In the economic area, cell-phone outages regularly impact large cities and affluent areas are starting to be hit by Ukrainian attacks, meaning that the urban elite, largely insulated from the war, are now feeling some of its effects.

Originally published on IBTimes