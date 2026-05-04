Hantavirus, a rare but severe infectious disease, has once again captured global attention after a recent outbreak on a cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean that left multiple passengers dead and several others critically ill.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), at least three deaths have been confirmed or suspected, including a 69-year-old British national who tested positive for hantavirus. The WHO says it is now conducting a full public health risk assessment with national authorities and the ship's operators.

While hantavirus infections are rare, the situation has renewed urgent questions worldwide: How dangerous is hantavirus, and should the public be concerned?

Rare Virus Back in Spotlight: What Makes Hantavirus So Alarming?

Hantavirus is not a new virus, but it is one of the most feared rare infections because of what happens after infection begins.

The virus is carried primarily by rodents such as mice and rats. Humans typically become infected by inhaling microscopic particles contaminated with rodent urine, saliva, or droppings, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Unlike many respiratory viruses, hantavirus is not usually spread from person to person, which is one reason outbreaks are uncommon. But when infection does occur, the consequences can be severe.

Why Hantavirus Is Dangerous and Why Are Doctors Concerned?

One of the most alarming features of hantavirus is its high fatality rate, particularly in cases of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS).

HPS can mimic symptoms of flu such as fever, fatigue, muscle aches, and nausea. However, it can rapidly progress into severe respiratory distress when the lungs fill with fluid.

According to the CDC, around 38% of patients who develop respiratory symptoms may die from HPS, making it one of the most lethal viral infections once it reaches the severe stage.

Due to the rapid progression of the infection, early detection is extremely difficult, which contributes to the virus's high fatality rate.

Cruise Ship Outbreak Raises Global Concern Over Rodent Exposure

The recent outbreak aboard a cruise ship has intensified public concern about hantavirus risks in enclosed environments.

While cruise ships are not typical environments for hantavirus transmission, health investigators are focusing on possible contamination routes, including:

Rodent activity in cargo or storage areas

Contaminated materials brought onboard

Enclosed ventilation systems in isolated sections of the vessel

The WHO has confirmed it is working with local authorities to determine how exposure may have occurred and whether there is any ongoing risk to passengers or crew.

Symptoms of Hantavirus Infection and Warning Signs to Watch

One of the biggest challenges with hantavirus is that early symptoms look like common viral infections, which can delay diagnosis.

Early warning signs include:

Fever

Muscle aches

Headache

Fatigue

Nausea or digestive discomfort

Danger signs appear quickly:

Shortness of breath

Coughing

Chest pressure

Rapid breathing

Once breathing symptoms begin, patients often require immediate intensive care.

Hantavirus infection usually occurs in environments where rodents are present, especially in enclosed or poorly ventilated spaces.

Common risk situations include:

Cleaning rodent-infested rooms or storage areas

Opening long-sealed cabins, sheds, or warehouses

Exposure to dust contaminated with rodent waste

Importantly, casual contact with infected individuals is not considered a typical transmission route.

How to Reduce Hantavirus Infection Risk at Home and Travel

In order to prevent infection, it is highly recommended to avoid contact with rodents and their droppings. To protect oneself from contracting the virus, key safety measures are needed, including sealing entry points in homes, properly storing food, and avoiding areas with visible rodent infestation. It is also suggested to use protective equipment when cleaning potentially contaminated spaces.

In travel settings, awareness of sanitation conditions and proper food handling can reduce exposure risks significantly.

While hantavirus infections remain rare globally, their high fatality rate and rapid disease progression make them a serious public health concern, which is why awareness, prevention, and early medical intervention are highly necessary in this kind of situation.

Originally published on IBTimes UK