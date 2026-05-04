UK Food Prices Set To Hit 'Grim Milestone' With 50% Spike Predicted By November

The warning on UK food prices comes from the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit, which links the surge to climate‑driven crop damage, global supply chain problems and renewed volatility in oil and gas markets.

The think tank argues that the price growth now expected over a five‑year period will match what used to take almost two decades. In other words, the cost of eating in Britain has been compressed into a far steeper curve than most families have ever had to navigate.

'Grim Milestone' In UK Food Prices

The ECIU's researchers say the forces driving UK food prices higher are not temporary supermarket quirks but structural pressures. They point to extreme weather, from droughts to floods and heatwaves, disrupting harvests and pushing up the cost of key ingredients.

On top of that sit global logistics disruptions and the UK's ongoing exposure to fossil fuel prices, which shape the cost of fertiliser, heating greenhouses and moving goods around the country.

The impact shows up most clearly in everyday staples. Pasta, frozen vegetables, eggs and beef have climbed between 50 and 64 per cent since 2021, the analysis suggests, while olive oil prices have more than doubled. More recently, items such as butter, milk, chocolate and coffee have risen more than four times faster than other food categories, according to figures cited by City AM.Households barely need telling that something has shifted. The ECIU calculates that average food bills rose by about £605 across 2022 and 2023 alone, with roughly £244 of that increase traceable to energy‑related costs. That is the hidden part of the crisis: the gas price that feeds into fertiliser plants or diesel for lorries eventually reappears on the receipt for a weekly shop.

Chris Jaccarini, a food and farming analyst at the think tank, goes further and connects the next leg of the price journey to foreign policy. He argues that 'Trump's war in the Middle East' is likely to push oil and gas prices higher, feeding back into UK food prices.

He also notes that ongoing climate pressures, including more frequent droughts, floods and heatwaves, threaten to keep underlying production costs elevated.

How Households Are Dealing With Rising UK Food Prices

Research from consumer group Which? suggests the adjustment in British kitchens is already severe. Around three million UK households are now missing meals, the organisation says, with one in ten going without food altogether at certain times.

Survey data on mood points the same way. Some 71 per cent of adults expect the economy to worsen over the next year, and 85 per cent say they are worried about food costs. Faced with that, shoppers are trading down where they can. About 43 per cent report buying lower‑priced products, while more than a third are relying on budget supermarket ranges.

Anna Taylor, executive director of the Food Foundation, sets out what that looks like at the bottom end of the income scale. 'Food prices rising this high and this fast leaves families on the lowest incomes with nowhere left to cut except the food on their plate,' she said. 'When that happens, people skip meals, children go hungry, and diet‑related illness rises.'

Ministers' Response To UK Food Prices Under Fire

Ministers have begun to acknowledge that the pressure on UK food prices is unlikely to fade quickly, particularly given the conflict in the Middle East. They warn that higher energy and fertiliser costs linked to the crisis could continue to filter through to supermarket shelves for months even after any political settlement.

Chief secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones has said the impact could persist for 'eight‑plus months' after tensions ease, as higher input costs work their way through supply chains from farm to distribution to retail. That lag means that even if wholesale prices start to fall, shoppers may not feel an immediate benefit.

The Chancellor has tried to show she is not simply watching from the sidelines. The government has announced plans to suspend import tariffs on a range of food and drink products, including pasta, juices, tuna, oranges and peaches, until the end of 2028.

In theory, removing taxes that currently range from 2 to 50 per cent on some of these items should help shave costs for consumers over time. Officials say the changes will eventually cover around £2 billion worth of imports.

Ministers' Tariff Cuts Branded A 'Good Start' As Retailers Warn UK Food Prices Will Barely Budge

Retailers and producers are less impressed. Andrew Opie, director of food and sustainability at the British Retail Consortium, said that while any help was welcome, 'cutting tariffs alone will barely touch the sides in offsetting the rising costs supermarkets face.'

Industry groups argue the measures do nothing for domestic producers wrestling with higher energy, fertiliser and wage bills.

Karen Betts, chief executive of the Food and Drink Federation, called the tariff suspension a 'good start' but said ministers could go further by suspending tariffs on core ingredients used in UK manufacturing, such as cocoa, to have 'a bigger overall impact on prices.'

Environment secretary Emma Reynolds has insisted the government is listening, saying people were 'worried about what the conflict in the Middle East could mean for their food bills' and that suspending selected tariffs was intended to 'ease pressure on household budgets while continuing to support British farmers and keep our food supply secure.'

In the meantime, the official inflation figures offer only limited comfort. Grocery price inflation is currently running at 3.8 per cent on an annual basis, far below the double‑digit peaks of the crisis, yet that number sits on top of several years of outsized increases.

Waste charity WRAP notes that households have cut food waste slightly, but still throw away about £1,000 of edible food a year on average, a jarring figure at a time when millions say they are skipping meals.

Originally published on IBTimes UK