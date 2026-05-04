U.S. International Relations

Oil Rises Amid Conflicting Information About Ships Crossing Through The Strait of Hormuz

Iranian media said U.S. ships were targeted on Monday, but CENTCOM rejected the claim.

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oil
Brent crude went back above $110 a barrel on Monday amid conflicting reports over ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Oil prices rose on Monday amid conflicting reports about whether U.S. ships were struck by Iranian forces after the U.S. said it would provide guidance to vessels so they could cross the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, was up 1.7% at 9:15 a.m. ET, again hovering around $110 a barrel. The West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, edged up, pairing previous gains and topping $102 a barrel.

The U.S. rejected claims about its ships being struck. Semiofficial Iranian agency Fars was among the outlets that made the claim, saying it took place southeast of the key waterway and was a result of the violation of "maritime security and navigation norms."

"No U.S. Navy ships have been struck," the U.S. Central Command said in a social media publication.

"U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyers are currently operating in the Arabian Gulf after transiting the Strait of Hormuz in support of Project Freedom. American forces are actively assisting efforts to restore transit for commercial shipping. As a first step, 2 U.S.-flagged merchant vessels have successfully transited through the Strait of Hormuz and are safely headed on their journey," CENTCOM added in another publication.

In fact, CENTCOM said two American-flagged merchant ships had "successfully transited through the Strait of Hormuz" and its destroyers in the area were helping restore commercial traffic.

Trump said in a social media publication on Sunday that as "Project Freedom" begins, his "Representatives are having very positive discussions with the Country of Iran, and that these discussions could lead to something very positive for all."

Trump went on to say that the initiative "is merely meant to free up people, companies, and Countries that have done absolutely nothing wrong — They are victims of circumstance."

"This is a Humanitarian gesture on behalf of the United States, Middle Eastern Countries but, in particular, the Country of Iran. Many of these Ships are running low on food, and everything else necessary for largescale crews to stay on board in a healthy and sanitary manner. I think it would go a long way in showing Goodwill on behalf of all of those who have been fighting so strenuously over the last number of months. If, in any way, this Humanitarian process is interfered with, that interference will, unfortunately, have to be dealt with forcefully;" the president added.

Originally published on IBTimes

Tags
Iran, United States, Oil

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