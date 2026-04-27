NBA Trade Rumors: Klay Thompson Can End His Career In One Of These 3 Teams

Klay Thompson's departure from the Golden State Warriors marked the end of an era for the Dubs. When the sharpshooter joined the Dallas Mavericks, everyone expected him to be an important part of a championship run spearheaded by Luka Doncic.

However, Luka was immediately traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, and Cooper Flagg became the franchise star for the team.

While Dallas may now possess a stronger long-term outlook, Thompson's timeline is very different. The four-time NBA champion will turn 37 next season and is likely focused on maximizing the final years of his career with a team ready to contend immediately. This opened trade rumors surrounding the former star.

Los Angeles Lakers Could Reunite Thompson With Luka Doncic

Despite an inconsistent season in Dallas, Thompson still showed he can contribute at a high level. According to Dallas Hoops Journal, he averaged 11.7 points per game while maintaining efficient three-point shooting, reminding teams that his elite floor spacing remains a major asset.

From here, the Los Angeles Lakers stand out as a logical destination if Thompson still wants to play beside Doncic in the future. Even after years in the NBA, Thompson's shooting gravity continues to force defenses to stay attached to him around the perimeter.

A lineup featuring Doncic, LeBron James, Austin Reaves, and Thompson would give the Lakers another dangerous scoring threat from deep. Thompson is known for his lockdown defense and catch-and-shoot intelligence, making him one of the best in off-ball show-offs.

Orlando Magic Still Need Consistent Shooting

The Orlando Magic addressed some shooting concerns by acquiring Desmond Bane, but the team still struggled from long range last season.

Thompson could provide another reliable perimeter option without forcing Orlando to break apart its young core built around Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.

For a playoff-caliber team seeking additional balance and experience, Thompson could become a low-risk addition for the young team. It's all about vet experience.

Charlotte Hornets Could Benefit From Thompson's Leadership

The Charlotte Hornets may not desperately need another shooter, but Thompson could still provide tremendous value as a veteran presence.

Young players like Kon Knueppel could benefit from learning alongside one of the greatest shooters in NBA history.

Charlotte already prioritizes perimeter offense, and Thompson could strengthen that identity while also bringing championship experience to a developing roster.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com