Oklahoma School Principal Tackles 20-Year-Old Former Student Who Opened Fire Inside School

An Oklahoma high school principal tackled and disarmed a former student after the man opened fire inside the school, leaving the principal wounded and preventing further injuries to students.

The shooting happened on Apr. 7 at Pauls Valley High School in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma, after the suspect entered the building with two pistols shortly after 2 p.m., officials said. Authorities later released surveillance video showing the suspect moving through the school before the confrontation.

Investigators said the suspect, Victor Hawkins, graduated from the school in 2025 and returned to campus with a plan to kill students and staff before killing himself, according to People.

In an affidavit, investigators said Hawkins told authorities he wanted to carry out his own school shooting like the Columbine attackers did, referring to the 1999 Colorado massacre that killed 13 people.

According to the affidavit, Hawkins first pointed a gun at a female student and told people to get on the ground before pulling the trigger, but the weapon failed to fire because it jammed. He then allegedly stepped behind a vending machine to clear the malfunction, came back out, and aimed the gun at another student who raised his hands and begged not to be shot; Hawkins let that student go before firing again inside the building, Yahoo News reported.

Principal Kirk Moore ran toward the suspect after seeing the gun and fought with him in the lobby and hallway, authorities said. Moore was shot in the lower right leg during the struggle, but he managed to hold Hawkins down until another staff member helped secure the weapon.

Officials said Hawkins was taken into custody at the scene and later faced charges including shooting with intent to kill. Moore was taken to a hospital and was listed in stable condition, while no students were reported hurt.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt praised Moore for protecting students, and Moore said in a statement that he hoped to return to work and keep teaching, as per ABC News.

Originally published on Lawyer Herald