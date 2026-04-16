Ticketmaster and Live Nation Lose Antitrust Trial Over Alleged Monopoly Control

A New York jury has ruled that Ticketmaster and its parent company Live Nation Entertainment illegally monopolized the US live event market, marking a major setback for one of the biggest players in the concert industry.

The decision came after a closely watched trial that examined how the companies handled ticket sales, venues, and artist relationships.

Jurors found that Live Nation used its power unfairly, limiting competition and leading to higher costs for fans.

The court has not yet decided how much the companies will have to pay in damages.

According to Reuters, New York Attorney General Letitia James welcomed the ruling, saying, "A jury found what we have long known to be true: Live Nation and Ticketmaster are breaking the law and costing consumers millions of dollars in the process."

The case revealed that Ticketmaster overcharged customers by about $1.72 per ticket. While that amount may seem small, it adds up quickly across millions of ticket sales.

States involved in the lawsuit are expected to push for financial penalties and possibly force structural changes, including separating Ticketmaster from Live Nation.

Live Nation and Ticketmaster operated as a monopoly over big concert venues, a jury finds. https://t.co/rLKCJFxp8C — CBS Evening News with Tony Dokoupil (@CBSEveningNews) April 15, 2026

Ticketmaster Case Linked to Taylor Swift Tour Issues

The jury also found that Live Nation tied its concert venues to its own services.

This meant artists often had to use the company's promotion and ticketing systems if they wanted to perform at certain locations. Critics argued this made it hard for smaller ticket companies to compete.

Live Nation has denied wrongdoing and said it plans to appeal the decision. In a statement, the company argued that its success comes from hard work, not unfair practices.

"Success is not against the antitrust laws in the United States," a company lawyer said during the trial, TheGuardian reported.

The verdict had an immediate effect on the market. Shares of Live Nation dropped, while rival companies saw gains. This suggests investors believe competitors may now have a better chance to grow if the ruling stands.

The lawsuit was filed by a group of states along with federal authorities in 2024. It followed years of complaints from fans and artists about high ticket prices and limited choices.

The issue gained even more attention after problems with ticket sales for Taylor Swift's 2022 Eras Tour, where many fans faced long wait times and technical issues.

Ticketmaster and Live Nation merged in 2010, creating a giant in the live entertainment world.

Originally published on vcpost.com