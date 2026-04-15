Elon Musk's Dad Sparks Global Outrage With Jeffrey Epstein 'Body Swap' Claims on Russian TV

Errol Musk has triggered a global diplomatic storm after claiming on Russian state television that Jeffrey Epstein is still alive.

Speaking from a studio in Moscow recently, the 79-year-old father of Elon Musk alleged that a 'body swap' took place to facilitate the financier's escape from federal custody in 2019. Despite offering no evidence to support the Jeffrey Epstein alive theory, Errol Musk insisted that the official account of the suicide was 'absurd' due to the simultaneous failure of guards and cameras.

The broadcast, aired on a Kremlin-controlled channel, has been widely condemned as a strategic piece of disinformation in Russia designed to destabilise Western public trust.

The appearance coincides with a high-profile visit to the Russian capital, where Errol has previously expressed that he and his family are 'a little bit in awe' of Vladimir Putin.

The timing of the Errol Musk's Jeffrey Epstein interview has placed fresh scrutiny on the Musk dynasty, particularly as the patriarch used the platform to suggest his children had personal interactions with the late sex offender.

While the US Department of Justice has long maintained that Epstein died by suicide, Errol's remarks have reignited viral conspiracy theories across social media platforms.

Elon Musk's Dad And The Jeffrey Epstein Claim

During the interview, Errol Musk did not merely question the official account. He leaned into a full-blown theory, insisting it was 'absurd' to believe Epstein was dead and arguing that guards, cameras and timing all pointed somewhere else.

It was the kind of performance that seems designed to dare viewers to look away, even as the allegation itself remained unsupported.

Errol Musk believes Epstein is ‘DEFINITELY ALIVE’



‘Epstein is not dead. There is no doubt about it. I mean, there's no way he's dead, even remotely’ — Musk said in a RIA interview pic.twitter.com/8OvXDUuXef — RT (@RT_com) April 9, 2026

He also said he had never met Epstein personally, then muddied the picture by suggesting both of his sons either knew or had known him. The more striking part was his suggestion that Kimbal Musk had been in 'regular' contact with Epstein, though Errol immediately conceded he did not know the details of those interactions.

A prime-time slot on a state-controlled Russian channel is not a casual backdrop, and Errol Musk appears to understand the value of spectacle. Even in a media environment where provocation often passes for programming, the choice to float a 'bodies were swapped' theory about Jeffrey Epstein felt wilfully incendiary.

A Putin-Friendly Tour And Praise From Elon Musk's Dad

Errol Musk's decision to make such claims about Jeffrey Epstein on Russian state TV was not an isolated media appearance. He is currently touring Russia and has previously spoken glowingly about the country's leader.

Last year, he declared that 'as a family, we are a little bit in awe of Mr Putin,' a line that jarred with the public image Elon Musk has tried to cultivate as an independent, sometimes prickly, power broker between Washington, Silicon Valley and, occasionally, Moscow.

☦️🇷🇺🇺🇸 Father of Elon Musk, Errol at the Orthodox Easter ceremony in Moscow's Cathedral of Christ the Saviour



Musk was seated in a place of honor near the altar for around 3-4 hours



BTW, all worshippers (Putin, too) had to stand throughout the service pic.twitter.com/OsxlVM1QLz — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) April 13, 2026

Over the weekend, Errol was spotted at a Moscow cathedral attending a Russian Orthodox Easter midnight mass, where Putin was also present. The optics were striking. While the West remains deeply wary of Kremlin media operations, one of the world's most scrutinised tech dynasties had its patriarch sitting inside a studio in Moscow, feeding an audience a story that fits neatly into a long-running narrative of Western deceit and hidden plots.

Melania Trump Epstein Denial: A Surprise White House Address

In a thematically linked development in Washington, the First Lady has taken the unprecedented step of addressing the nation to shut down similar rumours. In a televised denial of her ties to Epstein, Melania Trump spoke from the Cross Hall of the White House to clarify her history. 'I am not Epstein's victim. Epstein did not introduce me to Donald Trump,' she stated, adding that she met her husband at a New York party in 1998 by chance.

The address reportedly caught Donald Trump by surprise. Sources claim the President was unaware of the planned broadcast until minutes before it aired, telling reporters he 'didn't know anything' about it. The move by the First Lady is seen as a strategic attempt to seal off the White House address from further Epstein-related fallout as the 2026 political cycle intensifies.

According to MS Now, Trump hurriedly ended the call, and before hanging up, insisted that 'she didn't know Epstein' and then cut the line. That brief exchange, as described by the outlet, hinted at a household trying to seal off yet another avenue of Epstein speculation before it hardened into accepted lore.

🔊 'Sometimes I could hear her voice just catch a little bit, and this really heightened the emotion behind what she was saying.' @BoKnowsNews tells Reuters World News about Melania Trump's surprise speech distancing herself from Jeffrey Epstein https://t.co/kclHyCcP2w pic.twitter.com/8kluxptTJC — Reuters (@Reuters) April 10, 2026

Melania's statement, while straightforward, underlined the way the Epstein story continues to brush against the reputations of powerful families long after his death.

“I am not Epstein's victim. Epstein did not introduce me to Donald Trump. I met my husband by chance at the New York City party in 1998. This initial encounter with my husband is documented and detailed in my book.”



- FLOTUS Melania Trump on POTUS. pic.twitter.com/n20B9qZRFl — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) April 9, 2026

The Reality Of The Body Swap Allegations

Despite the explosive nature of the body swap claims, they remain firmly in the realm of fiction. Forensic pathologists and federal investigators have repeatedly verified the identity of the body recovered from the Metropolitan Correctional Centre in 2019. The disproven Epstein conspiracy remains a staple of fringe media, but its elevation by Errol Musk on a state-sponsored platform gives it a dangerous new reach.

Between Errol Musk's unsubstantiated 'body swap' tale on Russian TV and Melania Trump's attempt to shut down rumours from the corridors of the White House, Epstein's name remains a kind of gravitational force in global public life.

For now, the 'body swap' tale serves as a reminder of how the Epstein saga continues to haunt the highest echelons of power, from the boardrooms of Silicon Valley to the halls of the Kremlin and the White House.

Originally published on IBTimes UK