Macy's Confirms New Store Closures in California and Multiple U.S. States

Macy's has confirmed another round of store closures, with 14 locations set to shut down across the United States in the first half of 2026.

The move includes two stores in California and is part of the company's ongoing plan to reduce underperforming locations nationwide.

The affected California stores are located at Grossmont Center in La Mesa and West Valley Mall in Tracy.

While no exact closing dates have been announced for most locations, one store in Tarentum, Pennsylvania, is scheduled to close on April 26. The remaining closures are expected to happen gradually over the coming months.

This latest announcement follows a difficult 2025 for Macy's, during which the retailer closed 66 stores, including locations in Los Angeles and other major cities.

The company first revealed its broader strategy in 2024, shortly after Tony Spring took over as CEO. According to USA Today, the plan calls for closing 150 underperforming stores by the end of 2026.

Macy’s to close 14 stores by end of year — including 2 California locations https://t.co/lqxQ5bcjHz — ConservativeLibrarian (@ConserLibrarian) April 14, 2026

Macy's Shifts Focus to Online

Macy's said the closures are part of a larger effort to improve its business. By reducing the number of weaker stores, the company aims to cut costs and focus more on high-performing locations, luxury brands, and its growing online shopping experience.

This shift reflects changes in how people shop, with more customers choosing to buy online rather than visit physical stores.

In addition to California, stores set to close are spread across several states, including Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Texas, and Washington, NY Post reported.

Macy's has not yet confirmed if more California locations will be affected later this year.

The company noted that decisions about future closures are being made on a rolling basis. This means more stores could still be added to the list as Macy's continues to review how each location is performing.

For now, California remains home to the largest number of Macy's stores in the country, with most expected to stay open.

Shoppers at closing locations can expect clearance sales in the weeks leading up to shutdowns. Discounts typically increase over time as stores work to sell remaining inventory.

However, Macy's has not released detailed timelines for when these sales will begin at each location.

Originally published on vcpost.com