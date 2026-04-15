Business

Macy's Confirms New Store Closures in California and Multiple U.S. States

By
Macy's To Close 150 Stores
Two New Yorkers, along with their business Rehana’s Cosmetics Inc., face charges for running an organized retail theft ring in Midtown Manhattan, with them reselling over $1 million in stolen goods from retailers such as Macy’s and Ulta Beauty.

Macy's has confirmed another round of store closures, with 14 locations set to shut down across the United States in the first half of 2026.

The move includes two stores in California and is part of the company's ongoing plan to reduce underperforming locations nationwide.

The affected California stores are located at Grossmont Center in La Mesa and West Valley Mall in Tracy.

While no exact closing dates have been announced for most locations, one store in Tarentum, Pennsylvania, is scheduled to close on April 26. The remaining closures are expected to happen gradually over the coming months.

This latest announcement follows a difficult 2025 for Macy's, during which the retailer closed 66 stores, including locations in Los Angeles and other major cities.

The company first revealed its broader strategy in 2024, shortly after Tony Spring took over as CEO. According to USA Today, the plan calls for closing 150 underperforming stores by the end of 2026.

Macy's Shifts Focus to Online

Macy's said the closures are part of a larger effort to improve its business. By reducing the number of weaker stores, the company aims to cut costs and focus more on high-performing locations, luxury brands, and its growing online shopping experience.

This shift reflects changes in how people shop, with more customers choosing to buy online rather than visit physical stores.

In addition to California, stores set to close are spread across several states, including Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Texas, and Washington, NY Post reported.

Macy's has not yet confirmed if more California locations will be affected later this year.

The company noted that decisions about future closures are being made on a rolling basis. This means more stores could still be added to the list as Macy's continues to review how each location is performing.

For now, California remains home to the largest number of Macy's stores in the country, with most expected to stay open.

Shoppers at closing locations can expect clearance sales in the weeks leading up to shutdowns. Discounts typically increase over time as stores work to sell remaining inventory.

However, Macy's has not released detailed timelines for when these sales will begin at each location.

Originally published on vcpost.com

Tags
Macy's
© 2026 VCPOST.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Barcelona

Barcelona's New Tourist Tax: What Tourists Should Know as It Takes Effect

Donald Trump
Iran Uses AI to Mock Donald Trump as 'Jack Sparrow' in Savage Strike Against US Naval Presence
Donald Trump
Trump Says Iran 'Would Like To Work a Deal,' Emphasizes Tehran 'Will Not Have a Nuclear Weapon'
Robert Covington
Southfield 1997 Murder Cold Case Solved Thanks to DNA Advancements, Victim's Neighbor Arrested
Police
1 Dead and 6 Injured in a Shooting Inside a New Jersey Chick-Fil-A, Suspect Still at Large
Editor's Pick
Artemis II Crew Poses with Orion 'Integrity' in Viral Post-Splashdown
Science

Artemis II Crew Poses with Orion 'Integrity' in Viral Post-Splashdown Photo After Historic Moon Flyby

Nancy Guthrie
Crime & Justice

Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping a 'Case of Competing Realities'? Expert Says Savannah, Sheriff 'Not Telling Same Story'

Burger Box
Life&Style

Coachella 2026 Road Trip Eats: Why This Palm Springs Burger Spot Is Worth the Detour

XChat
Tech

XChat to Launch on iPhone, iPad Next Week—Is the Messaging App Secure?