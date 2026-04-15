The Walt Disney Company Cuts 1,000 Jobs in Major Restructuring Under New CEO

The Walt Disney Company has confirmed it will cut about 1,000 jobs as part of a wide restructuring plan under its new leader.

The layoffs affect multiple parts of the company, including film, television, sports, and technology teams.

The announcement came in a memo from CEO Josh D'Amaro, who said the company is trying to become more flexible and efficient.

"Over the past several months, we have looked at ways in which we can streamline our operations in various parts of the company," D'Amaro wrote.

According to FoxBusiness, he added that Disney must build "a more agile and technologically-enabled workforce to meet tomorrow's needs."

Workers across several divisions will be impacted, including ESPN, product and technology teams, and corporate departments. Some reports say parts of Marvel Studios were also affected, especially in visual effects roles, though Disney has not fully detailed every department involved.

This is the first major restructuring move since D'Amaro became CEO in March 2026. He previously led Disney Parks, Experiences and Products before taking over the top job.

In his memo, he said the company is focused on operating as "one Disney," bringing together its different businesses under a more connected structure.

Snap to lay off about 1,000 employees after activist investor pressure https://t.co/DHVYFwbOSS https://t.co/DHVYFwbOSS — Reuters (@Reuters) April 15, 2026

Disney Layoffs Continue Under New Leadership

Disney has gone through layoffs before. Former CEO Bob Iger previously oversaw large job cuts, including about 7,000 positions in 2023.

That effort was part of a broader plan to simplify operations and reduce costs after the company expanded heavily into streaming content.

As of late 2025, Disney employed around 231,000 people worldwide. The latest round of cuts represents a small but notable shift as the company continues to adjust to changes in the entertainment industry.

Other media companies have also reduced staff recently, as rising costs and shifting viewer habits reshape the business.

D'Amaro told employees the decision was not easy. "Compassion and respect remain at the heart of our company," he said, adding that Disney would provide support and resources to workers affected by the layoffs, LA Times reported.

He also thanked staff for their efforts, saying, "Even in challenging moments, you continue to demonstrate what makes Disney so special."

Disney says the changes are meant to reduce overlap between teams and improve how quickly the company can respond to new trends.

Originally published on vcpost.com