Ryan Serhant Bets Big On California As SERHANT; Expands Into San Francisco, LA, San Diego, Orange County And Tahoe

Ryan Serhant's fast-growing brokerage SERHANT. is making its biggest move yet, launching SERHANT.Studios and full brokerage operations across five major California markets: San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County and Tahoe.

The California rollout, announced this week, marks the company's first large-scale push on the West Coast and creates what Serhant describes as a true coast-to-coast footprint for the New York–based firm.

SERHANT. is entering the state all at once, with agents already active in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco and Tahoe, supported by its in-house media engine, SERHANT.Studios, and an AI-driven technology platform, according to the San Francisco Standard.

The company says this is its largest market opening to date by recent sales volume, with founding agents who collectively closed more than $2 billion in transactions over the past 12 months.

Headquartered in Beverly Hills for its California presence, the brokerage is positioning itself as a media- and technology-first player in one of the most competitive real estate environments in the United States.

SERHANT.Studios will support agents with content creation "clubhouses" and a full creative team aimed at turning listings and agent brands into video, social media and other digital campaigns.

Ryan Serhant, known from "Million Dollar Listing New York" and Netflix's "Owning Manhattan," argues that California is the ideal stage for this model because of the state's deep ties between entertainment, technology and real estate, the San Francisco Gate reported.

The expansion also reflects the firm's wider national growth strategy. Since its founding in 2020, SERHANT. has moved from a New York startup to a multi-state brokerage, adding markets across the East Coast, the Mid-Atlantic, Florida, Arizona, Nevada and now California, and counting more than 2,000 agents nationwide.

Company executives say California is the 16th state in its network and follows recent openings in cities like Boston, Phoenix, Washington, D.C., and Las Vegas.

Serhant has framed the California launch as both a business move and a vote of confidence in the state's long-term housing market. He has said that entering when some are cautious about California is a deliberate choice, noting that he refuses to "bet against" the state's economy or its appeal as a place to live.

In Northern California, the firm is stepping into a luxury landscape shaped by growth in artificial intelligence and technology wealth, while in Southern California it is targeting high-end coastal and urban neighborhoods.

With SERHANT.Studios now active on both coasts, Serhant says the goal is not just to grow bigger, but to build what he calls the best media- and tech-enabled real estate firm for buyers, sellers and agents, as per The Real Deal.

Originally published on Realty Today