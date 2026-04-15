Princess Cruises Announces 96 Departures Across 61 Itineraries in Asia for 2027-2028

Princess Cruises has revealed its largest Asian deployment in company history for 2027 to 2028.

A total of 96 departures across 61 itineraries will take place during their period of time, focusing on Japan and Southeast Asia.

Princess Cruises Announces Japan Voyages

According to TravelPulse, 85 departures across 52 itineraries will be offered for Princess Cruises' 2027-2028 Japan voyages. These voyages will range from seven to 29 days aboard either the Diamond Princess or Sapphire Princess.

Many of these voyages are scheduled to coincide with local season events, including the Osaka Bon Odori Festival and the Hakodate Minato Festival.

"This is the most immersive Japan season we've ever introduced and one that reflects how our guests want to experience the destination today," said Princess Cruises Chief Commercial Officer Jim Berra.

"With Diamond Princess and Sapphire Princess homeporting in Tokyo for the first time, late‑night stays timed to Japan's most celebrated summer festivals, and sailings that visit all four main islands during cherry blossom and fall foliage seasons, we're delivering unprecedented access to the culture, cuisine and traditions that define Japan," Berra added.

Princess Cruises Southeast Asia Voyages

As for Southeast Asia, there will be 11 departures across nine itineraries for the aforementioned time period. All of these will be aboard the Diamond Princess.

29 destinations across nine countries will be covered. Among the countries included are Thailand, Singapore, and Vietnam.

Originally published on Travelers Today