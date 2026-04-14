Business

McDonald's Bets on Beverage Boom With New Refreshers and Energy Drinks

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McDonald's is expanding its drink lineup with new refreshers, crafted sodas, and upcoming energy drinks, as the company pushes deeper into the fast-growing beverage market.

The fast-food giant confirmed that the new drinks will begin appearing on menus across the United States starting in May.

Energy drinks are expected to launch later this year, with reports pointing to an August rollout.

The move marks a major step in McDonald's strategy to attract younger customers and boost sales through beverages.

"Our fans' love for McDonald's beverages runs deep," the company said, referencing popular past drinks and online trends, CBS News reported.

"We're building on that passion with a new era of beverages," it added, highlighting the nationwide launch of refreshers and crafted sodas.

New McDonald's Drinks Target Gen Z

Among the new items expected are a Dirty Dr Pepper and a Mango Pineapple Refresher.

These additions follow earlier tests of experimental drinks, including a Sour Cherry Energy Burst, which showed strong interest from customers—especially Gen Z.

McDonald's previously said it was "seeing real momentum in beverages," signaling that drinks are becoming a bigger part of its business.

This expansion comes about a year after McDonald's shut down CosMc's, a small chain of beverage-focused stores used to test new drink ideas. While the standalone concept ended, the company is now bringing those lessons into its main restaurants.

Pricing is also a key part of the plan. McDonald's is expected to offer its new drinks at lower prices than competitors like Starbucks, Dutch Bros, and Sonic.

This approach targets customers who are watching their spending as economic pressures continue.

The beverage push aligns with McDonald's broader value strategy. According to CNBC, earlier this month, the company introduced menu items priced at $3 or less and a $4 breakfast deal in the US.

Chief Executive Officer Chris Kempczinski said there are signs the strategy is working, with more visits from lower-income consumers.

Originally published on vcpost.com

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Mcdonald's, Drinks
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