Iranian Officials Reportedly Fighting Over Who Will Take Part In U.S. Negotiations

Top Iranian officials are engaged in a dispute over the composition of the delegation that will travel to Pakistan to negotiate with the U.S., as well as its mandate, according to a new report.

Iran International detailed that the commander-in-chief of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Ahmad Vahidi, is looking to reduce the authority of Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi ahead of the talks.

He has also pushed for the inclusion of a top IRGC official, Mohammad-Bagher Zolghadr, in the delegation. The move is opposed by current members who say he doesn't have experience in such negotiations, the outlet added.

Vahidi and the IRGC Aerospace Force commander also emphasized that negotiators must not negotiate the country's missile program.

It is still unclear whether talks will take place, as Tehran has said it won't engage unless there is a cessation of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon. Israel and the United States have rejected the notion, but Trump had said Netanyahu will "low-key" attacks. However, attacks have continued.

At the same time, Vice President JD Vance warned Iran against trying to "play" the U.S. in ceasefire negotiations as he heads to Pakistan.

Speaking to press before boarding, Vance said: "As the president of the United States said, if the Iranians are willing to negotiate in good faith, we're certainly willing to extend the open hand. If they're going to try to play us, then they're going to find that the negotiating team is not that receptive."

"We're trying to have a positive negotiations. The president has given us some clear guidelines and we're going to see," Vance added.

President Donald Trump, on his end, also issued a warning to Tehran, saying that all "U.S. Ships, Aircraft, and Military Personnel, with additional Ammunition, Weaponry, and anything else that is appropriate and necessary for the lethal prosecution and destruction of an already substantially degraded Enemy, will remain in place in, and around, Iran, until such time as the REAL AGREEMENT reached is fully complied with."

"If for any reason it is not, which is highly unlikely, then the 'Shootin' Starts,' bigger, and better, and stronger than anyone has ever seen before. It was agreed, a long time ago, and despite all of the fake rhetoric to the contrary - NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS and, the Strait of Hormuz WILL BE OPEN & SAFE. In the meantime our great Military is Loading Up and Resting, looking forward, actually, to its next Conquest. AMERICA IS BACK!" he added.

Originally published on IBTimes