A live broadcast featuring US President Donald Trump and the crew of Artemis II, NASA's historic 2026 mission, has gained traction online after an unexpected pause in the conversation prompted discussion online. The call took place on 6 April 2026, following the mission's high-profile journey around the Moon.

The crew, Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen, were speaking from space after completing a historic lunar flyby. The mission marks the first time in decades that man has travelled beyond low Earth orbit, reaching distances not achieved since the Apollo era.

Astronauts Share Highlights from Lunar Mission

​On their sixth day, Trump took to social media to reveal that a live conversation with the Artemis II crew would be taking place. The announcement was made via his Truth Social account on Monday, where he shared details of the planned broadcast with his followers.

​He wrote, 'I will be speaking tonight, LIVE, with the great (and brave!) astronauts on Artemis II, LIVE, at 10:00 P.M. Enjoy'

​During the exchange, Trump congratulated the astronauts on their achievement. He told them, 'You've made history and made all America really proud, incredibly proud.' He also praised the crew for their achievement, saying, 'Humans have really never seen anything quite like what you're doing in a manned spacecraft. It's really special.'

​Trump proceeded to ask the astronauts, reminding them that the world was watching, 'Tell me what is the most unforgettable part of this really historic day? The whole world is watching and listening. Please tell me.' To this, Cmdr. Reid Wiseman responded that 'seeing all the sights that we've seen from Earth for all of our lives, but seeing them from a different perspective' was the most remarkable for him.

Trump forgets to respond when talking to the Artemis II crew, resulting in a long, awkward silence pic.twitter.com/0Ye9G42xUi — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) April 7, 2026

​For Mission Specialist Christina Koch, it was seeing Earth 'after being out of communication for about 45 minutes.' She said, 'It really just reminds you what a special place we have,' per The New York Post.

​ Awkward Silence During Live Broadcast Goes Viral

​The interaction briefly stalled, resulting in a noticeable stretch of silence. The moment had drawn attention because of the high-profile nature of the call, which was streamed live to viewers across the globe, who have noted the contrast between the milestone mission and the unexpected lull in communication.

​Despite the interruption, the call continued with Trump praising the crew's accomplishment and acknowledging the significance of the mission. Reports also noted that he extended an invitation for the astronauts to visit the White House after their return to Earth.

​'You have a lot of courage doing what you do, a lot of bravery, and a lot of genius. But they are very, very proud of you,' Trump told the crew before the awkward silence, which lasted over one minute, with the microphone just floating in front of the crew, who were seemingly waiting for Trump to speak.

Awkward scenes aboard Artemis II as Trump stops ranting and none of the astronauts have anything left to say to him, leading to extended dead air pic.twitter.com/4PjfPhfgY8 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 7, 2026

​The crew, worried there may have been an interruption amid the silence, asked for a 'a quick comms check,' saying that they wanted to make sure Trump was still on the line.

The US President acknowledged he still was, saying, 'Yeah, I think we might have gotten cut off. It is a long distance...reception has been great.' He attributed a 'nine-second delay' to having possibly caused the uncomfortable silence, per Newsweek.​

Originally published on IBTimes UK