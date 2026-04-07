Associated Press Responds to Declining Print Revenue With Staff Reductions

Associated Press announced Monday it will cut less than 5% of its global workforce as it adjusts to falling print revenue and changes in how people consume news.

The reductions will mainly impact its US news team, along with a small number of roles in other US-based reporting units.

Executive editor Julie Pace said the decision reflects a major shift in the media landscape, where traditional newspapers are no longer the main source of income.

"Even though we've evolved in the US over the past few years, too much of our operations are still tied to large US newspaper groups, who make up less than 10% of our business," Pace wrote in a memo to staff. "Now is the time to be bolder about making this transformation."

According to NY Post, while the exact number of job cuts was not shared, estimates suggest fewer than 185 positions could be affected out of roughly 3,700 employees

The company said it will first offer voluntary exits to unionized workers before making further reductions.

Associated Press to trim global staff amid restructuring of US business https://t.co/I3KngjFqJI pic.twitter.com/nJblvfpVQ6 — New York Post (@nypost) April 6, 2026

Associated Press Says Business Stable

An AP spokesperson stressed that the company remains financially stable.

"AP's business is stable and profitable. We are making strategic decisions to ensure we're set up to meet the needs of our top customers," the spokesperson said.

These customers now include broadcasters, digital platforms, and large technology companies.

The move highlights a broader shift away from print. Newspaper readership and advertising revenue have dropped in recent years, pushing media organizations to focus more on digital and video content.

Pace noted that broadcasters and tech platforms now make up the largest share of AP's business.

The cuts come during a tough period for the news industry. The Washington Post recently reduced a large portion of its workforce, while outlets like CNN, NBC News, and Business Insider have also announced layoffs as they shift to digital-first strategies.

This is not the first time AP has made such changes. In late 2024, the organization cut about 8% of its staff as part of a similar effort to modernize its operations, Reuters reported.

Despite the reductions, AP said its ability to cover news across all 50 U.S. states will not be affected.

The company emphasized that the restructuring is meant to better match its resources with where audiences now get their news.

Originally published on vcpost.com