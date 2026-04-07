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NCL Offers Solution for Cruise Passengers in Philadelphia as Port Is Not Yet Ready

If you're going on an NCL cruise in Philadelphia, here's what you should know.

By
Norwegian Jewel

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has come up with a temporary solution for passengers embarking on their cruises from Philadelphia, whose cruise port will not be ready by the time departures begin on April 16.

The PhilaPort has not completed construction, which led to NCL looking for an alternative

NCL Offers Fix for Passengers

According to a report by Travel Weekly, guests embarking from Philadelphia will have to report to the Clarion Hotel Philadelphia International Airport for check-in, which will take place in the hotel's ballroom.

From there, shuttles will take passengers to the port for embarkation.

As for disembarkation, passengers will be shuttled either to the hotel or the airport depending on where their airport transfer has been purchased.

PhilaPort Welcome in 2024

It has been two years since PhilaPort announced that NCL will be operating in Philadelphia April 16 to October 17, 2026.

Specifically, the Norwegian Jewel will sail to Bermuda and Canada/New England from Philadelphia during this period of time. The Norwegian Jewel will offer seven-to-nine-day voyages to Bermuda, as well as 10 and 11-day open-jaw voyages to Canada and New England.

The ship can accommodate 2,330 guests.

"As the first passenger cruise line to homeport in Philadelphia in many years, the arrival of Norwegian Jewel is a key milestone for NCL and our partners at the Port of Philadelphia," NCL President David J. Herrera said at that time. "We are looking forward to welcoming guests from the area and surrounding cities starting spring 2026 and offering them the vacation of a lifetime."

Originally published on Travelers Today

Tags
Cruise, Philadelphia

This article is copyrighted by Travelers Today, the travel news leader

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