Complete Timeline of Nancy Guthrie's Kidnapping Case

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on Feb. 1, 2026, after investigators say she vanished from her home in Tucson, Arizona. As of the latest public updates, she has not been found, and authorities have said they believe the case was a targeted kidnapping.

Investigators have released surveillance footage, raised the reward for information, and said they think they understand the motive, but no arrest has been announced.

The case has moved through several key developments since the night Guthrie was last seen. Officials have said they are still pursuing leads, while her family has been cleared as suspects, and the search remains active.

January 31, 2026

Guthrie spent the evening of Jan. 31 with her daughter, Annie Guthrie, and son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, before being driven back to her home in the Catalina Foothills area of Tucson. Investigators say the garage door opened at about 9:48 p.m. and closed two minutes later, which was the last confirmed sign of her entering the house, according to the New York Times.

February 1, 2026

Authorities say the home's doorbell camera disconnected at 1:47 a.m., and Guthrie's pacemaker app lost contact with her phone at 2:28 a.m. Later that day, family members and churchgoers became alarmed when she did not appear, and she was officially reported missing.

Investigators later said blood found on the porch matched Guthrie's DNA, which they treated as evidence of a violent crime. Police and family members then began treating the home as the center of the investigation.

February 5, 2026

Officials confirmed that ransom notes had been sent to media outlets and described one as carefully crafted, with deadlines included in the demands. Around the same time, authorities said the investigation was still focused on proving who took Guthrie and where she was taken.

The FBI also moved to increase the reward for information in the case, signaling that investigators wanted more public help. By this point, the case had become a major search effort involving local and federal authorities.

February 10, 2026

Investigators released surveillance footage showing a masked, armed person outside Guthrie's home. Officials said the video was one of the most important pieces of evidence they had made public.

People were briefly detained for questioning later in the investigation, but authorities said no one had been arrested and no one remained in custody. The case continued to develop, but there was still no public identification of a suspect, Fox7Austin reported.

February 16, 2026

By mid-February, officials said Guthrie's family had been cleared as suspects. Investigators also said they were narrowing the case toward outside leads rather than family involvement.

That shift did not bring a public breakthrough, and the search remained unresolved. Authorities continued to say they were working multiple angles while asking for more tips.

March 13, 2026

Sheriff Chris Nanos said investigators believed they knew the motive behind the kidnapping and thought the case was targeted. He also said the theory was not fully confirmed, leaving key questions still open.

At the same time, officials said the search was ongoing and that no arrest had been made. Reports from March showed that investigators were still trying to identify the person shown in the video and determine Guthrie's location.

March 31, 2026

As of the latest public reporting, Guthrie remains missing, and the case is still active. Authorities have not announced a suspect, and the central questions remain unanswered: who took her, why, and where she is now, as per the BBC.

Originally published on Lawyer Herald