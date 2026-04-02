U.S. Crime & Justice

Complete Timeline of Nancy Guthrie's Kidnapping Case

By
Nancy Guthrie Nancy Guthrie
Timeline explainer on Nancy Guthrie’s ongoing kidnapping case, outlining key dates, ransom notes, suspect clues and latest law enforcement updates as of Mar. 31, 2026.

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on Feb. 1, 2026, after investigators say she vanished from her home in Tucson, Arizona. As of the latest public updates, she has not been found, and authorities have said they believe the case was a targeted kidnapping.

Investigators have released surveillance footage, raised the reward for information, and said they think they understand the motive, but no arrest has been announced.

The case has moved through several key developments since the night Guthrie was last seen. Officials have said they are still pursuing leads, while her family has been cleared as suspects, and the search remains active.

January 31, 2026

Guthrie spent the evening of Jan. 31 with her daughter, Annie Guthrie, and son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, before being driven back to her home in the Catalina Foothills area of Tucson. Investigators say the garage door opened at about 9:48 p.m. and closed two minutes later, which was the last confirmed sign of her entering the house, according to the New York Times.

February 1, 2026

Authorities say the home's doorbell camera disconnected at 1:47 a.m., and Guthrie's pacemaker app lost contact with her phone at 2:28 a.m. Later that day, family members and churchgoers became alarmed when she did not appear, and she was officially reported missing.

Investigators later said blood found on the porch matched Guthrie's DNA, which they treated as evidence of a violent crime. Police and family members then began treating the home as the center of the investigation.

February 5, 2026

Officials confirmed that ransom notes had been sent to media outlets and described one as carefully crafted, with deadlines included in the demands. Around the same time, authorities said the investigation was still focused on proving who took Guthrie and where she was taken.

The FBI also moved to increase the reward for information in the case, signaling that investigators wanted more public help. By this point, the case had become a major search effort involving local and federal authorities.

February 10, 2026

Investigators released surveillance footage showing a masked, armed person outside Guthrie's home. Officials said the video was one of the most important pieces of evidence they had made public.

People were briefly detained for questioning later in the investigation, but authorities said no one had been arrested and no one remained in custody. The case continued to develop, but there was still no public identification of a suspect, Fox7Austin reported.

February 16, 2026

By mid-February, officials said Guthrie's family had been cleared as suspects. Investigators also said they were narrowing the case toward outside leads rather than family involvement.

That shift did not bring a public breakthrough, and the search remained unresolved. Authorities continued to say they were working multiple angles while asking for more tips.

March 13, 2026

Sheriff Chris Nanos said investigators believed they knew the motive behind the kidnapping and thought the case was targeted. He also said the theory was not fully confirmed, leaving key questions still open.

At the same time, officials said the search was ongoing and that no arrest had been made. Reports from March showed that investigators were still trying to identify the person shown in the video and determine Guthrie's location.

March 31, 2026

As of the latest public reporting, Guthrie remains missing, and the case is still active. Authorities have not announced a suspect, and the central questions remain unanswered: who took her, why, and where she is now, as per the BBC.

Originally published on Lawyer Herald

Tags
Disappearance, Kidnapping, Savannah Guthrie
© 2024 Lawyer Herald All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Joe Biden's Decision To Close Northeast Gasoline Reserve Would Make Fuel Cheaper, Says Donald Trump

Where Gas Prices Are Rising the Fastest Across the U.S.

Housing
U.S. Housing Market Poised for Recovery With Forecasts Pointing to 4.4 Percent Home Sales Growth in 2026
San Francisco International Airport
San Francisco International Airport Reduce Arrivals: Passengers Told to Expect Delays
Samsung Car-to-Home
Samsung Now Lets You Control Your Smart Home Straight Using Your Car Infotainment
President Donald Trump
Trump Says He's 'Thinking' About Sending a Second Aircraft Carrier To The Middle East In Case Iran Negotiations Fail
Editor's Pick
DOJ Sues SeaWorld Parent Over Ban on Wheeled Walkers, Citing
Business

DOJ Sues SeaWorld Parent Company Over Ban On Wheeled Walkers, Citing Disability Rights Violations

Elon Musk Says Grok’s Response Was a ‘Major Problem’ After
Business

Court Rules Against Elon Musk's X In High-Profile Advertising Boycott Case

Trump Establishes US Bitcoin Reserve, Cementing Crypto's Mainstream Status
U.S.

Dollar Bills To Bear Trump's Signature For The First Time In U.S. History

JetBlue Weighs Legal Action Against Portugal Over Blocked Lisbon Flights
Travel

JetBlue Boosts Fort Lauderdale Operations With Extra Flights And Caribbean Service