U.S. International Relations

Pentagon Reportedly Submitted Specific Requests To Prepare Deployment Of Ground Forces In Iran

Trump said on Thursday that he is "not putting troops anywhere" but clarified that if he were, he wouldn't reveal it

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The Pentagon has made specific requests to prepare the deployment of ground forces in Iran should the Trump administration decide to move forward with the decision, according to a new report.

CBS News reported of detailed preparations for such a scenario, adding that military officials also held meetings to discuss the possible detention of Iranian soldiers and paramilitary operatives.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt reacted in a statement, saying "it's the job of the Pentagon to make preparations in order to give the Commander in Chief maximum optionality."

She went on to clarify that it "does not mean the President has made a decision, and as the President said in the Oval Office yesterday, he is not planning to send ground troops anywhere at this time."

She was making reference to remarks from Trump on Thursday when he told a reporter "I'm not putting troops anywhere, and if I was, I certainly wouldn't tell you."

Elsewhere, Reuters reported that administration officials have also discussed the possibility of sending ground forces to Kharg Island, through which 90% of Iran's oil exports go through. However, one official consulted said the operation would be highly risky as Tehran could reach the territory with missiles and drones.

The reports come as some 2,200 Marines are on their way to the Middle East, as well as three warships. They departed California this week and could take several days before they arrive. Another unit is also on its way to the region after departing from the Pacific.

The Pentagon has asked for an additional $200 billion to continue the war effort. The figure has made headlines over the past hour given its sheer size. The Associated Press detailed that the Department of Defense sent the request to the White House and comes on top of additional funding the Defense Department already received last year.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Donald Trump, Iran

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