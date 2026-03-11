Arkansas, Mississippi, North Dakota are The Best US States for a $100 Grocery Budget, Hawaii and Alaska are the Worst

The American grocery landscape in 2026 remains defined by deep regional disparities, as inflation continues to reshape how households distribute their income.

According to recent data analysis from GOBankingRates, which synthesises cost-of-living indexes from the Missouri Economic and Research Information Centre and the Bureau of Labour Statistics, the purchasing power of a $100 grocery budget is no longer uniform across the country.

In states like Arkansas, Mississippi, and North Dakota, consumers see their dollars stretch further, effectively covering what would be considered a baseline national grocery haul. Conversely, residents in Hawaii and Alaska encounter some of the highest food costs in the nation, driven by logistical isolation, heavy reliance on imported goods, and elevated operational costs for retailers.

The study revealed that 24 US states have grocery budgets of $100 or less, compared with $100 nationwide. The study found that Americans spend $1,305 or more per year on meat, poultry, fish, and eggs, while fruits and vegetables account for more than $1,000 in annual grocery costs across 10 states.

The study utilised the Bureau of Labour Statistics Consumer Expenditure 2024 survey to compile household costs for diverse grocery expenses. Each state's grocery cost-of-living index was sourced to determine the statewide averages for each expenditure. The actual cost of each state's grocery expenditures and the purchasing power for each expenditure were calculated using a $100 grocery budget.

$100 in Arkansas Goes The Furthest

The research found that Arkansas, Mississippi, and North Dakota are the top US states where a $100 grocery budget goes the furthest. A $100 budget in Arkansas covers what would cost $108.34 nationally. Meanwhile, a $100 in Mississippi and North Dakota covers what would cost $106.04 nationally.

The research also found that the annual cost of living in Arkansas was $35,231, while the annual cost of groceries at home stood at $5,745. The average living cost in Mississippi was $33,390, and the average grocery cost at home was $5,869. In North Dakota, the annual living cost was $41,034, with groceries costing $5,869 annually.

A $100 Budget in Hawaii, Alaska

In Hawaii, a $100 grocery budget covers what would cost $76.63 nationally, the lowest purchasing power. Elsewhere in Alaska, the same budget would cover what would cost $80.39 nationwide.

Hawaii's annual cost of living was estimated to be the highest at $95,651, while the average cost of yearly groceries at home stood at $8,122. Meanwhile, it would cost you $57,091 annually if you live in Alaska. The average annual grocery bill in this state was around $7,743.

The annual cost of living was also high in California, at $79,460. Yearly grocery costs also averaged high at a significant $6,691. California was followed by Massachusetts, Washington, and New Jersey.

Grocery Spending Varies by Generation

The average annual living costs ranged from $30,000 to $50,000 in most US states. Although grocery prices are increasing nationwide, the monthly amount people spend on groceries varies by state and generation.

A separate GOBankingRates survey showed that boomers spend $7,301 on groceries every year in Hawaii. In Alaska, boomers spend an average of $7,256. However, the cost goes down considerably to $6,196 for boomers in California.

Boomers spent the least on groceries in Oklahoma. The annual cost there is $5,252, which is the same as in Arkansas. The amount spent on annual groceries goes up slightly to $5,258 in North Dakota, followed by $5,269 in Kansas and $5,297 in Mississippi.

Achieving stability in 2026 requires more than simply tracking expenses; it demands a proactive approach to managing the household balance sheet. Whether residing in a high-cost coastal state or a region where a dollar stretches further, the goal remains the same: balancing nutritional needs with the available budget through disciplined planning and informed decision-making. As the economy continues to mature, those who remain adaptable and prioritise value-driven consumption will be best positioned to maintain their standard of living despite the broader challenges of the current inflationary environment.

