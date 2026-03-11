Business

2026's Richest Billionaires Revealed — The Numbers Are Insane

Forbes Reveals the World's Richest People of 2026: Elon Musk's $839 Billion Fortune Tops the List

By akshaypuriwriter
Elon Musk
Forbes releases its 2026 billionaire ranking with Elon Musk at $839 billion as global billionaire wealth reaches a record $20.1 trillion.

The global billionaire club has reached a historic moment in 2026. The latest Forbes ranking shows that the world now has 3,428 billionaires, the highest number ever recorded. Together, they control an estimated $20.1 trillion in wealth, around $4 trillion more than last year. The increase reflects strong stock market performance, continued growth in technology companies and expanding global investment markets.

At the very top of the list is a name that has become familiar in recent years. Elon Musk, the entrepreneur behind Tesla and SpaceX, remains the richest person in the world. His fortune now stands at an extraordinary $839 billion, placing him far ahead of every other billionaire.

Elon Musk's Wealth Nearly Doubles

For Musk, the past year has been particularly significant. Forbes estimates that his net worth increased by about $497 billion from 2025. That growth has nearly doubled his fortune in just twelve months.

The rise is largely linked to Tesla's performance, which continues to lead the electric vehicle market, and to SpaceX's rapid expansion, now a major force in global satellite networks and commercial space launches. At 54 years old, Musk's wealth is now more than three times greater than that of the second-richest individual.

Second and Third Positions for Google Founders

Behind Musk are the two men who built one of the most influential companies in the digital age. Larry Page, co-founder of Google, ranks second with a net worth of $257 billion. Close behind him is fellow Google founder Sergey Brin, whose fortune stands at $237 billion.

Both continue to benefit from Alphabet, Google's parent company, which remains a dominant force in digital advertising, artificial intelligence, and cloud services. Despite their immense wealth, the gap between them and Musk remains striking.

Top 30 Richest People in 2026

Below is a snapshot of the top 30 richest people in the world according to Forbes in 2026, based on stock prices and exchange rates as of 1 March.

RankNameNet WorthCountrySource
1Elon Musk$839BUSTesla, SpaceX
2Larry Page$257BUSGoogle
3Sergey Brin$237BUSGoogle
4Jeff Bezos$224BUSAmazon
5Mark Zuckerberg$222BUSFacebook
6Larry Ellison$190BUSOracle
7Bernard Arnault & family$171BFranceLVMH
8Jensen Huang$154BUSSemiconductors
9Warren Buffett$149BUSBerkshire Hathaway
10Amancio Ortega$148BSpainZara
11Rob Walton & family$146BUSWalmart
12Jim Walton & family$143BUSWalmart
13Michael Dell$141BUSDell Technologies
14Alice Walton$134BUSWalmart
15Steve Ballmer$126BUSMicrosoft
16Carlos Slim Helu & family$125BMexicoTelecom
17Changpeng Zhao$110BCanadaCryptocurrency exchange
18Michael Bloomberg$109BUSBloomberg LP
19Bill Gates$108BUSMicrosoft
20Francoise Bettencourt Meyers & family$100BFranceL'Oreal
21Mukesh Ambani$99.7BIndiaDiversified
22Giancarlo Devasini$89.3BItalyCryptocurrency
23Thomas Peterffy$82.9BUSBrokerage
24Julia Koch & family$81.2BUSKoch Industries
25Charles Koch & family$73.8BUSKoch Industries
26Zhang Yiming$69.3BChinaTikTok
27Zhong Shanshan$68.1BChinaBeverages, pharma
28Jeff Yass$67.4BUSTrading
29Dieter Schwarz$67.2BGermanyRetail
30German Larrea Mota Velasco$67.1BMexicoMining

Technology Continues to Shape Global Wealth

A closer look at the list reveals a clear trend. Many of the wealthiest individuals built their fortunes through technology, digital platforms and online services. Companies involved in artificial intelligence, semiconductors and cloud computing are now among the most valuable businesses in the world. At the same time, industries such as luxury goods, retail, telecommunications and finance continue to produce some of the largest fortunes.

The Forbes ranking is more than just a list of billionaires. It offers a snapshot of how the global economy is evolving. Technology remains the most powerful engine of wealth creation, while traditional sectors still play a vital role. Yet one figure towers above everyone else. In 2026, by a remarkable margin, Elon Musk remains the richest person on the planet.

Global Economic Implications Of The Trillionaire Race

The 2026 Forbes Billionaires List serves as a stark reminder of the widening gap between the wealth of the global elite and the broader economy. While Elon Musk's personal fortune now dwarfs the GDP of several medium-sized nations, his rise signals a broader transition into an era in which private interests control the core infrastructure of human progress, from global communication to interplanetary travel.

In conclusion, the surge in billionaire wealth to $20.1 trillion underscores the technology sector's absolute power in 2026. As the gap between Musk and his nearest rivals continues to grow, the conversation has shifted from mere accumulation to the immense influence these individuals wield over global policy and industry. The coming year will likely see increased pressure on governments to address this concentration of capital, even as the world's richest continue to profit from the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence and space exploration.

Originally published on IBTimes UK

Tags
Elon Musk

© Copyright IBTimes 2025. All rights reserved.

Most Read
Ndiaga Diagne

Austin Police Release New Footage of Weekend Mass Shooting; FBI Probes Whether Suspect Was Inspired by Recent Strikes on Iran

Donald Trump
Trump Reportedly Working On Cuba Deal That Would Allow Castro Family To Avoid Exile And Remain On The Island
Karoline Leavitt
Karoline Leavitt Draft Comments Ignite Outrage as Mothers Fear Children Could Be Pulled Into Foreign Wars
Crime Scene Stock Image
Polly James' Brother Reels from Horror as Wife Kills Children and Herself in Shocking Suicide
Eye Glasses on a Book
Samsung Teases Smart Glasses Features at MWC, But When Is It Coming?
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into The West Sea, Or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances Of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice