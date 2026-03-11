U.S. Politics

Rand Paul Warns Republicans Will Face a 'Disastrous Election' If War In Iran Continues

Paul was the lone senator to vote in favor of a War Powers Resolution that would have limited President Donald Trump's ability to continue striking Iran without congressional approval

Senator Rand Paul warned that Republicans will face a "disastrous election" in the midterms if the war in Iran continues.

Speaking to Fox News' Maria Bartiromo, Paul said that Republicans are currently "behind the eight ball as far as the electoral process."

"I think if you add in high gas prices, high oil prices, and if we are still bombing Iran with kinetic action, people don't want to call it war, that causes oil to be over $100, I think you're going to see a disastrous election," Paul added.

Paul has been extremely critical of the attacks against the Iranian regime, being the lone GOP senator to vote in favor of a War Powers Resolution that would have limited President Donald Trump's ability to continue striking Iran without congressional approval.

When the first attacks took place on February 28, Paul also came out to slam them, saying that "like most Americans I have sympathy for the plight of the Iranian people and all subjected people around the globe, from North Korea to Tibet," but quoted John Quincy Adam and said the U.S. "goes not abroad, in search of monsters to destroy."

"The Constitution conferred the power to declare or initiate war to Congress for a reason, to make war less likely. Madison wrote that 'the Executive Branch is the branch most prone to war, therefore, the Constitution, with studied care, delegated the war power to the legislature.' As with all war, my first and purest instinct is wish Americans soldiers safety and success in their mission. But my oath of office is to the Constitution, so with studied care, I must oppose another Presidential war," he added.

Paul is not the only voice in the Republican world warning about the party's chances in the midterms. Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed the Trump administration over a social media publication showing Republicans' dwindling chances of keeping control of Congress after this year's midterms.

The post in question showed figures from Polymarket, which claimed that Democrats' chances of flipping the Lower House stood at 83% in mid-February (86% on March 11), while odds of them retaking the Senate stood at over 40% (47% on March 11).

Greene reacted to the figures, criticizing the administration's political strategy. "You can't campaign throwing America First red meat to the masses, who are broke and been force fed psyop after psyop and the government has enslaved in $40 trillion in debt then turn around and deliver for your billionaire donors and warmongering neocons," she said.

