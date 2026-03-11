Buc-ee's Receives Failing BBB Rating, Sparks Customer Service Backlash

Buc-ee's, the Texas-born convenience store chain famous for its clean restrooms, brisket sandwiches, and oversized stores, has received a failing grade from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), sparking frustration among customers.

The BBB assigned Buc-ee's an "F" rating after nearly 90 complaints went unanswered, citing poor customer service, product issues, and difficulty returning items.

"Bought the chicken, bacon, avocado ranch wrap, it was so disgusting that I had to throw it out the window," one February complaint read, FoxBusiness reported.

"There was no bacon, or ranch, and only a few pieces of chicken... It tasted like the most flavorless mush, and on top of it, it was $9.49."

Other customers highlighted problems with gift cards and communication.

"Buc-ee's has TERRIBLE customer service. They have no phone number for you to call, only email... I just want my gift card that I paid for and want them to treat their customers better," a January complaint stated.

Complaints also mentioned overpriced items, inadequate parking, and long wait times.

Buc-ee's Growth Continues With New Stores

Despite the failing BBB rating, Buc-ee's has not slowed its expansion. The chain currently operates 54 locations across 11 states and has announced plans to grow into Ohio, Arizona, Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Nebraska, North Carolina, and Wisconsin.

Its large-format stores often span tens of thousands of square feet, featuring 120 gas pumps and 700 to 1,000 parking spaces.

Fan-favorite items like Beaver Nuggets, brisket sandwiches, sausage on a stick, and Dr Pepper Icees continue to draw loyal visitors.

Buc-ee's has also earned recognition in other areas. The chain ranked No. 5 in the 2025 American Customer Satisfaction Index for convenience stores, surpassing major brands like Shell and ExxonMobil.

Additionally, it earned America's No. 1 quick-service restaurant spot in dunnhumby rankings, outperforming chains such as In-N-Out and Chick-fil-A.

The company has also gained attention for transparent wages, offering starting pay from $16 to $20 per hour and full-time managers salaries between $100,000 and $225,000.

Employee benefits include a 401(k) plan with full company matching and three weeks of paid time off.

According to DailyMail, the largest Buc-ee's, opened in Luling, Texas, spans 75,000 square feet and features 120 fuel pumps, surpassing previous records for the chain's store sizes.

Originally published on vcpost.com