Is Instagram Down? Users Complain 'Freezing DMs,' Messages Not Showing, and More

Meta-owned social media platform Instagram experienced a widespread outage on Wednesday that disrupted the app for users around the world. Many users reported that they could not send or receive direct messages, while others encountered issues loading the app or publishing posts.

According to data from Downdetector, reports of technical problems surged sharply around 8:45 a.m. The monitoring service detected a significant spike in complaints compared to the platform's typical report volume during that time of day, indicating a large-scale service disruption.

App Malfunctions Lead to Connection and Posting Issues

The outage affected multiple features of the platform. About 77 percent of reports involved issues with the Instagram mobile app itself. Meanwhile, 13 percent of users experienced problems accessing the website version of the platform, and 11 percent cited server-connection failures.

According to NDTV, the outage map also revealed that several major U.S. cities appeared heavily impacted. Areas such as Los Angeles, Phoenix, Chicago, Washington, and New York City showed a noticeable surge in user complaints.

Social Media Users Express Frustration Online

During the downtime, the frustrated users quickly turned to online communities to discuss the issue. Many complained that direct messages were not loading, while others said their conversations and message themes suddenly disappeared.

One user shared that their message inbox appeared empty despite receiving notifications earlier in the day. Another user explained that search and scrolling functions inside the messaging interface stopped working entirely.

Another IG user complained that his DMs immediately froze, and he couldn't leave a reaction to a video sent by a friend.

For many people who rely on Instagram's messaging feature to stay connected with friends and family, the disruption proved particularly inconvenient. For now, users will have to wait for the platform to restore normal service and address the technical glitch.

