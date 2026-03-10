Google Adds Transit Mode to Pixel Phones to Better Improve Commute

The latest Google Pixel feature drop has delivered a way for users to improve their commuting experience, starting with "Transit Mode" and other new features.

Google is now helping its users who take public transportation, especially trains, to get real-time, useful information about how the situation is in order to avoid facing delays and becoming late to wherever they need to be.

Google Adds 'Transit Mode' to Pixel Phones

According to a new report by 9to5Google, the Mountain View tech giant has added two new features for Pixel smartphones that users can take advantage of during commute.

First, there is the feature called Transit Mode, which is a new option under "Modes" of the Do Not Disturb feature, which will help manage notifications on the device.

Here, users may set the volume, turn on Bluetooth, limit or allow all notifications, set which apps can send notifications, or select the interruptions that may send their notices on their Pixel devices.

Improve Your Commute with Pixel

There is also the At a Glance feature, where lets users see the real-time conditions or situations at their local station or where they plan to go and see information about their commute.

Users may see updates from the At a Glance feature that tells them if their line is delayed or on time. This feature could be seen at the top of the Home or Lock screen.

Google said that the features will need time to learn about a user's commute patterns to best give them the information they need.

According to a Pixel support document, the technology will need around two to three weeks to learn about a user's patterns and help them in their commute.

Originally published on Tech Times