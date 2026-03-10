Bring Your Headsets: United Can Ban Passengers Who Play Loud Sounds on Its Flights

United Airlines revealed an update to its rules, which states that it has the power to ban passengers who play audio or video loudly inside the airplane, especially during flights.

If the plane has not yet taken off the ground, passengers who violate the new rule may be removed by the company and its staff from a flight, so it's better to bring your headsets, whether wired or wireless.

United Can Ban Passengers Playing Loud Sounds in Flights

United Airlines' Rules of Transport now has a new clause added by the company which dictates that passengers who are playing loud sounds during flights, whether from audio or video, may be removed from the aircraft at any point.

According to United's latest update to Rule 21 "Refusal of Transport's" Clause H (Safety), the airline has the right to refuse a passenger or passengers transport, on either a temporary or permanent basis, if they "fail to use headphones while listening to audio or video content."

With this ruling, United staff members now have legal authority to take action against passengers who refuse to turn the volume down or stop watching the content with loud audio.

CNET reported that this rule was added on February 27, and according to a United spokesperson, they have always encouraged customers to use headphones while listening to audio content. The company also added that its Wi-Fi rules also share reminders to customers to use headphones at all times.

United Ban or Removal: Bring Your Headsets

The safest thing to do now is to bring one's own headsets when flying United or any other airline to avoid running into problems, fights with other passengers, and ultimately, bans from airline companies.

According to the report, passengers may ask attendants or staff for complimentary headphones, but this is subject to availability.

The United spokesperson also added that this rule update is right in time as the company's rollout of Starlink satellite internet on its planes has begun, allowing faster internet connections in-flight.

Originally published on Tech Times