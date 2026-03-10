Apple iPhone Fold Leak Unveils New Renders Showing Off What It May Look Like

A new leak involving the iPhone Fold has surfaced from an Apple insider, and it speculates on what the upcoming foldable smartphone may look like once it is released in the future.

Apple iPhone Fold Leak Shows Off New Renders

A long-time leaker, Sonny Dickson, shared a new post on X, which shows the reported 3D CAD renderings of the rumored iPhone Fold.

The leak, however, does not share details about the device and what it would bring.

That said, CNET reported that these new renders line up with what GSMArena shared earlier in December, corroborating the alleged look of the foldable iPhone.

As depicted in both renders, the iPhone Fold is set to be a book-style foldable that will transform into a tablet-style device once unfolded, focusing on a wider display for users.

When folded, it will give users an outer screen that they could use normally and resemble more of the standard iPhone. It will be complete with the iPhone 17 Pro's rear layout design but with only two camera lenses.

What to Expect From the Foldable iPhone

Based on a previous report from Wayne Ma and Qianer Lu, the iPhone Fold would be "more wide" than it is tall, and it is set to contrast what the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold lineup offered, which is taller than wider.

The speculations and rumors also claim that when unfolded, the iPhone Fold would feature an almost iPad mini-like size with a 7.7-inch display that is wider than its competitors. Reports also claimed that Apple has designed it to feature a tablet-like aspect ratio, citing that it will resemble the original Google Pixel Fold more when it arrives.

For now, there is still no specific information about its design and technical specifications, but it is rumored to be joining the iPhone 18's release date later this year.

Originally published on Tech Times