Sports

Manny Pacquiao's April Exhibition Fight Against Provodnikov Canceled Over Payment Dispute

Pacquiao will just have to focus on the Mayweather fight then.

By

The highly anticipated exhibition between Manny Pacquiao and former sparring partner Ruslan Provodnikov, originally set for April 18 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, has been officially canceled.

Sources close to Pacquiao confirmed that organizers, Industry Media, and Banner Promotions failed to meet last week's payment deadline, resulting in contract termination.

Non-Payment Forces Cancellation

Manny Pacquiao
In this photo taken on November 11, 2021, Philippine Senator Manny Pacquiao looks at a chessboard after an interview with AFP at his residence in Manila.

People familiar with the situation told Business Mirror that the exhibition bout was called off after repeated delays from the promoters in delivering the agreed-upon down payment.

Pacquiao's camp stated that without the required funds, the event could not proceed, disappointing fans eager for a showdown between the Filipino legend and his Russian counterpart.

Pacquiao Shifts Focus to Netflix Rematch

At 47, Pacquiao is currently in General Santos City and has not resumed training for the canceled fight. Instead, his attention remains on the high-profile September 19 rematch against Floyd Mayweather Jr., organized by Netflix in Las Vegas.

Pacquiao said in a statement via AP:

"Returning to Las Vegas means so much to me, and I'm excited to work with a team focused on creating a world-class experience for the fans. I'm coming back to give them a great fight — and I'm ready."

Intensive training for this official bout is expected to resume soon to ensure that the People's Champ is fully prepared.

Provodnikov's Background

Provodnikov holds a professional record of 30 wins, 5 losses, and 18 knockouts. The 42-year-old previously trained at the Wild Card Gym under Pacquiao's longtime assistant trainer, Marvin Somodio, and served as Pacquiao's sparring partner. Despite the exhibition's cancellation, Provodnikov remains respected for his toughness and technical skill inside the ring.

For now, Pacquiao needs to focus on his Mayweather rematch. This will be the biggest redemption game of his career if he pulls off an unexpected win against one of the best defensive boxing juggernauts.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com

Tags
Manny Pacquiao
© Copyright 2026 Sports World News, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Ndiaga Diagne

Austin Police Release New Footage of Weekend Mass Shooting; FBI Probes Whether Suspect Was Inspired by Recent Strikes on Iran

Donald Trump
Trump Reportedly Working On Cuba Deal That Would Allow Castro Family To Avoid Exile And Remain On The Island
Karoline Leavitt
Karoline Leavitt Draft Comments Ignite Outrage as Mothers Fear Children Could Be Pulled Into Foreign Wars
Chris Watts
Pen Pal Unveils Chris Watts' 'Twisted' Sexual Obsession That Led To Family Massacre
HomePod
Apple Smart Home Display Faces Delays Due to Next-Gen Siri—Here's When to Expect It
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into The West Sea, Or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances Of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice