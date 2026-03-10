Manny Pacquiao's April Exhibition Fight Against Provodnikov Canceled Over Payment Dispute

The highly anticipated exhibition between Manny Pacquiao and former sparring partner Ruslan Provodnikov, originally set for April 18 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, has been officially canceled.

Sources close to Pacquiao confirmed that organizers, Industry Media, and Banner Promotions failed to meet last week's payment deadline, resulting in contract termination.

Non-Payment Forces Cancellation

People familiar with the situation told Business Mirror that the exhibition bout was called off after repeated delays from the promoters in delivering the agreed-upon down payment.

Pacquiao's camp stated that without the required funds, the event could not proceed, disappointing fans eager for a showdown between the Filipino legend and his Russian counterpart.

Pacquiao Shifts Focus to Netflix Rematch

At 47, Pacquiao is currently in General Santos City and has not resumed training for the canceled fight. Instead, his attention remains on the high-profile September 19 rematch against Floyd Mayweather Jr., organized by Netflix in Las Vegas.

Pacquiao said in a statement via AP:

"Returning to Las Vegas means so much to me, and I'm excited to work with a team focused on creating a world-class experience for the fans. I'm coming back to give them a great fight — and I'm ready."

Intensive training for this official bout is expected to resume soon to ensure that the People's Champ is fully prepared.

Provodnikov's Background

Provodnikov holds a professional record of 30 wins, 5 losses, and 18 knockouts. The 42-year-old previously trained at the Wild Card Gym under Pacquiao's longtime assistant trainer, Marvin Somodio, and served as Pacquiao's sparring partner. Despite the exhibition's cancellation, Provodnikov remains respected for his toughness and technical skill inside the ring.

For now, Pacquiao needs to focus on his Mayweather rematch. This will be the biggest redemption game of his career if he pulls off an unexpected win against one of the best defensive boxing juggernauts.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com