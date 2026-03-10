1.74 Million Ford Vehicles Recalled Due to Software Affecting Backup Cameras

US safety regulators say about 1.74 million vehicles made by Ford Motor Company are being recalled due to software problems that can affect backup camera displays.

The recall notices were released this week by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which warned that the issue could raise the risk of crashes.

The recall involves two separate problems linked to the camera systems that help drivers see behind their vehicles when reversing.

The first recall covers 849,310 vehicles, including Ford Bronco models from 2021 to 2026 and Ford Edge units from 2021 to 2024, FoxBusiness reported.

According to regulators, a component in the vehicles' infotainment system called the Accessory Protocol Interface Module, or APIM, may overheat.

When this happens, the rearview camera image may fail to appear when the vehicle is put in reverse.

"A rear-view camera that does not display an image while in reverse gear can reduce the driver's view of what is behind the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash," the NHTSA alert warned.

A second recall affects 889,950 vehicles across several Ford and Lincoln models. These include the Ford Escape from 2020 to 2022, Lincoln Corsair from 2020 to 2022, Lincoln Aviator from 2020 to 2024, and Ford Explorer from 2020 to 2024.

In these vehicles, the center touchscreen used for the rearview camera may display images that appear flipped or upside down after the vehicle is started.

The issue could also invert camera guidelines and control buttons while the car is in reverse.

Ford Offers Free Software Fix for Backup Camera

Regulators say the incorrect display could confuse drivers and limit visibility while backing up. Even though the problem can look strange on the screen, it may still make it harder to judge what is behind the vehicle.

According to documents from the NHTSA, Ford estimates that all affected vehicles could experience the defects. However, the company said it is not aware of any crashes or injuries linked to either issue.

According to AP News, to fix the first recall, Ford plans to provide a free software update for the APIM system in affected Broncos and Edges.

Owners will receive notification letters by mail at the end of the month. The update can be completed at dealerships or through over-the-air software updates.

For the second recall group, the company is still developing a solution. In the meantime, Ford will send interim letters to affected owners explaining the safety risk and informing them once a repair is available.

Drivers who want to check if their vehicle is included can use the recall lookup tool on the NHTSA website or Ford's recall page by entering their vehicle identification number (VIN). Owners may also contact Ford customer service for additional help.

