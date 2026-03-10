Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Renders Leak Suggests Minor Changes in Camera, Thickness

The upcoming Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold is still months away from its official reveal, but early leaks are already looking promising for smartphone enthusiasts. Despite some minor changes, you might get your lucky shot with this flagship around August 2026. That will only happen if the company follows its usual launch timeline.

Here's what the latest render leaks show about Pixel 11 Pro Fold's successor.

Familiar Design With Subtle Refinements

At first glance, the leaked renders reveal a design very similar to that of its predecessor, the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold. However, closer inspection reveals several small yet meaningful updates.

As Android Headlines reports, one of the most noticeable changes involves the camera module. In the updated design, the LED flash and microphone appear to be integrated within the pill-shaped oval section of the camera island, rather than being positioned outside the housing.

Additionally, the transition between the camera island and the rear panel is now smoother, replacing the previous sharper edge with a curved connection. This adjustment slightly elongates the internal oval cutouts within the camera module.

Slimmer Foldable Form Factor

Another significant improvement involves the device's thickness. According to the leaked CAD specifications, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold may measure approximately 10.1 mm when folded, making it thinner than the Pixel 10 Pro Fold's 10.8 mm profile.

When unfolded, the device is expected to measure just 4.8 mm, compared with the previous model's 5.2 mm thickness. These refinements suggest that Google is focusing on creating a sleeker and more comfortable foldable smartphone without drastically altering the device's overall dimensions.

Tensor G6 Chip Expected to Boost Performance

GSM Arena reports that performance upgrades are also expected with the inclusion of the new Google Tensor G6 processor. The next-generation chip is rumored to deliver stronger AI capabilities, improved energy efficiency, and faster overall processing performance.

While the Pixel 11 Pro Fold has not yet been officially announced, the early leaks indicate that Google's upcoming foldable phone could emphasize refined design, slimmer hardware, and enhanced performance when it arrives later this year.

Originally published on Tech Times