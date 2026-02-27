FedEx Says It Will Pass Any Tariff Refunds Back to Customers After Supreme Court Ruling

Delivery giant FedEx said Thursday it will return any tariff refunds it receives to shippers and customers who originally paid the charges, following the US Supreme Court's ruling that certain tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) are illegal.

The move comes after FedEx filed suit in the US Court of International Trade seeking reimbursement for tariffs it paid under policies set by former President Donald Trump.

More than 1,000 companies, including Costco and Revlon, have also pursued legal action to recoup costs from the now-invalid tariffs, AP News reported.

"If refunds are issued to FedEx, we will issue refunds to the shippers and consumers who originally bore those charges," the company said.

"When that will happen and the exact process for requesting and issuing refunds will depend in part on future guidance from the government and the court."

FedEx emphasized that the Supreme Court decision did not address how refunds would be implemented, leaving the logistics of returning payments to businesses and individuals uncertain. Legal experts say the process of issuing refunds could be lengthy.

FedEx Promises Transparency

Since the ruling, the libertarian-leaning Liberty Justice Center, along with co-counsel Neal Katyal, has filed motions in the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit and the Court of International Trade to establish a system for processing refunds.

The government is expected to respond soon. FedEx stressed its commitment to transparency and communication as the process unfolds.

"We are committed to transparency and will communicate clearly as additional direction becomes available from the US government and the court," the statement said.

According to CBS News, the company filed its lawsuit just days after the Supreme Court struck down the tariffs, seeking a "full refund" of all payments it made under the policies.

FedEx also noted that it had taken "necessary action to protect the company's rights as an importer of record to seek duty refunds from US Customs and Border Protection following the US Supreme Court's ruling that the tariffs issued under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) are unlawful."

Legal analysts warn that establishing a system for refunds could take months, if not years, to fully implement.

