Starbucks Faces Lawsuit From Ex-Executive Alleging Retaliation Over Siren System

Starbucks is facing a new lawsuit from a former top executive who says she was fired for speaking up about safety problems tied to a new in-store equipment system known as the Siren System.

Janice Waszak, a former vice president at Starbucks, claims the company wrongfully terminated her in December 2023 after she raised concerns about health risks, equipment defects, and what she believed were misleading statements about the system's profitability.

She is also accusing the coffee giant of sex discrimination, saying she was treated more harshly than male employees for similar behavior.

Starbucks has strongly denied the claims. In a statement, the company said, "Safety is a top priority for Starbucks, and these claims are entirely without merit," adding that Waszak was fired following an internal investigation that found she violated workplace conduct rules, DailyMail reported.

According to the lawsuit, Starbucks began promoting the Siren System to investors in 2022, saying it would help baristas work faster and boost profits.

Waszak, who had worked at Starbucks since 2004 and helped oversee testing of new ideas, says she later discovered serious problems during real-world trials.

A former @Starbucks VP claims baristas had to hide maggots falling out of milk dispensers during a demo for leadership. Now she's suing, claiming she was fired for speaking up.



Starbucks Sued Over Maggots From Drink Equipment

One major incident allegedly happened in October 2022 during a live demonstration at Starbucks' Tryer Center.

The lawsuit claims maggots fell from an overhead milk dispenser onto the counter and drinks while leaders watched.

Waszak later learned the insects may have grown because the machine was hard to clean properly. Staff also told her they were worried the complicated design made sanitation difficult.

The lawsuit says Waszak shared these concerns with her boss, Vice President of Global Equipment Natarajan Venkatakrishnan.

She believed the system could put customers and workers at risk and might never make money as promised.

According to FoxBusiness, another problem reportedly occurred in September 2023, when a Siren milk dispenser caught fire during use.

Starbucks later said faulty wiring caused the fire. At the time, similar machines were already being tested in several Seattle-area stores, according to the lawsuit.

Waszak claims tensions grew after she continued to push back. She says she reported her concerns to human resources and even filed a complaint about her treatment. Soon after, she was fired.

She argues the move was retaliation for raising safety and financial red flags and that male employees were not punished the same way.

Starbucks said it plans to defend itself in court and present evidence supporting its decision.

